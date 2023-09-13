By

National Socialist Democrats do not like honest citizens using their Second Amendment rights. They love criminals being safe from their victims. Add to this they love taxes. So it looks like Newsom is going to hit the trifecta—and make gun ownership too expensive for many—and if that does not work, make the cost of ammunition to expensive.

“A proposed 11 percent tax on guns and ammunition passed the California Senate on Thursday and returns to the state’s assembly for one more vote before going to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) desk.

If you can’t ban guns, make them too expensive. My guess is that this is going to cause a bigger blackmarket in gun and ammunition—and not just gangsters, but decent people who want to be protected.

11 Percent Tax on Guns, Ammo, Passes in California Senate

AWR HAWKINS, Breitbart, 9/7/23 https://www.breitbart.com/2nd-amendment/2023/09/07/11-percent-tax-guns-ammo-passes-california-senate/

Breitbart News reported the on the proposed tax August 23, noting that it was sponsored by California Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel (D).

The Associated Press (AP) noted that the tax is being presented as a way to raise money for school safety.

The AP did not provide specifics on how the tax revenue would increase school safety, apart from saying it would go toward “gun violence prevention programs and security improvements at public schools.”

California bars K-12 teachers from being armed to protect their students and it also prohibits concealed carry permit holders from being armed on college campuses for self-defense.

California Rifle and Pistol Association President Chuck Michel rejected the proposed tax, saying, “It’s a poll tax. It’s a tax on exercising a constitutional right,”

Michel added, “We’re going to have to file a lawsuit to challenge it.”