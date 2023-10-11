By

Note not a single government school in Los Angeles County is listed in the top schools in the State. But two private schools are listed!

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

7 Bay Area high schools make Niche’s top 10 in California

by: Amy Larson, KRON, 10/9/23 https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/7-bay-area-high-schools-make-niches-top-10-in-california/ HARE

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Bay Area private schools dominated Niche’s “2024 Best High Schools in California” rankings, with seven of the top 10 schools here in the Bay.

Niche’s annual rankings, released last week, picked Stanford Online High School as the state’s second-best private high school. The school pitches itself as a selective school for grades 7–12 with “a worldwide learning community of intellectually passionate students and teachers.”

Stanford Online High School has a 100 percent graduation rate and 12:1 student-to-teacher ratio. An alum wrote, “OHS excels in college prep. The flexible schedule, high expectations, and challenging academics prepared me to excel in my freshman year of college. The flexibility also allowed me to pursue my writing passion, getting published and writing a book alongside a full-time job in high school.”

Every year, Niche analyzes schools nationwide based on statistics from the U.S. Department of Education, as well as millions of opinions from students, alumni, and parents. The rankings include updated data for 94,058 public schools, 30,809 private schools, and 12,192 school districts nationwide.

“Deciding where to send their children to school is one of the most important decisions parents will have to make,” said Luke Skurman, founder of Niche. “Primary and secondary education can set a trajectory for a person’s life that influences their future career path, their earning potential, and the impact they will make on the world.”

The Nueva School in Hillsborough ranked in at No. 3 for best California private high schools. The school’s student-to-teacher ratio is 6:1. An alum wrote, “The Nueva School offers near-boundless opportunities to its students. During my time at the school, I watched fellow classmates and friends become national champions in physics, debate, and more while at the same time having a blast. I got to travel to Argentina, meet accomplished professors and speakers, beta test new technologies and pedagogies.”

Castilleja School in Palo Alto ranked No. 5 on the list, Crystal Springs Uplands School in Hillsborough ranked No. 6, The College Preparatory School ranked No. 7, Head-Royce School in Oakland ranked No. 8, and Lick-Wilmerding High School in San Francisco ranked No. 10.

Only two Bay Area public schools cracked the top 10 on Niche’s “2024 Best Public High Schools” list. Henry M. Gunn High School and Palo Alto High School, both located in Palo Alto, ranked No. 3 and No. 9, respectively.

One senior student at Henry Gunn school wrote, “Outsiders often view Gunn as a very competitive school, which it is, but Gunn is much more than that. All of the teachers and counselors there are the best. They genuinely want to see you succeed and do well, not just in high school, but in all of your future endeavors.”

2024 Best Private High Schools

Harvard-Westlake School, Studio City Stanford Online High School, Redwood City The Nueva School, Hillsborough Flintridge Preparatory School, Los Angeles Area Castilleja School, Palo Alto Crystal Springs Uplands School, Hillsborough The College Preparatory School, Oakland The Bishop’s School, San Diego Head-Royce School, Oakland Lick-Wilmerding High School, San Francisco

2024 Best Public High Schools

California Academy of Mathematics & Science, Long Beach Troy High School, Fullerton Henry M. Gunn High School, Palo Alto Canyon Crest Academy, San Diego Academy of the Canyons, Santa Clarita California School of the Arts, San Gabriel Valley University High School, Fresno Orange County School of the Arts, Santa Ana Palo Alto High School, Palo Alto University High School, Irvine