BART: Proud of Getting 45% of Riders Back—LOL

Do the people running BART think we are too dumb to understand a press release they sent?

BART is losing billions of dollars each year. They have lost their riders—by more than half. That means the deficit is growing.

“The Bay Area Rapid Transit agency shared on Wednesday that it achieved its highest ridership since the pandemic.

The transit agency said 192,081 trips were taken on Tuesday, which represents 45% of pre-pandemic ridership levels.”

BART records highest post-pandemic ridership

Photo courtesy of skew-t, flickr

By KTVU Staff, 9/13/23 https://www.ktvu.com/news/bart-records-highest-post-pandemic-ridership

Among all of BART’s stations, the Embarcadero, Montgomery, and Powell stations recorded the highest passenger numbers.

Prior to 2020, BART averaged approximately 400,000 riders on weekdays. However, the pandemic caused a significant decline in ridership. Since then, BART has been averaging between 100,000 and 150,000 riders per weekday.