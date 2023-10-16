By

Here is more proof that Joe Biden should not be allowed to handle any sharp objects.

“While speaking at the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner on Saturday night, President Joe Biden pushed for an “assault weapons” ban and asked, “Who in God’s name needs a weapon with 100 rounds in the chamber?”

Can anyone point to such a weapon—one that allows 100 rounds into the chamber? How can he regulate something that does not exist—except in his addled mind. Jill Biden should be charged with adult abuse

Biden at Human Rights Campaign Dinner: ‘Who in God’s Name Needs a Weapon with 100 Rounds in the Chamber?’

AWR HAWKINS, 10/15/23 Breitbart, https://www.breitbart.com/2nd-amendment/2023/10/15/biden-human-rights-campaign-national-dinner-who-gods-name-needs-weapon-100-rounds-chamber/

Biden did not provide an example of a gun that holds 100 rounds in the chamber, but simply added, “That weapon’s only meant for one thing…to kill people.”

Biden emphasized that an “assault weapons” ban was enacted once at the federal level and declared, “As long as I’m in office I’m not going to stop until we get it done again.”

He then transitioned to talk about the 1,000+ Israelis who were killed during the Hamas terror attacks, noting that “children and grandparents alike [were] kidnapped and held hostage by Hamas.”

Biden did not mention that private gun ownership among Israelis is much lower than it is among Americans.

Breitbart News noted that the Second Amendment shields Americans’ right to keep and bear arms while Israelis have no guarantee on the ability to be armed for self-defense. The BBC reported that “Israeli gun ownership is low at about 2% of the population,” while a recent study by Rutgers University’s New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center estimated upwards of six in ten Americans own guns.

Israel is trying to get more guns in the hands of civilians following the Hamas terror attacks. This effort includes distributing 10,000 assault rifles to civilian security teams in communities along the country’s borders. It also means expediting the process Israelis must go through to get a gun license.

Biden is moving in the just the opposite direction in the U.S., pushing to take AR-15 and AK-47-style rifles away.

On June 21, 2022, Breitbart News noted there were nearly 25,000 AR-15 and AK47-style rifles in circulation in the U.S. The National Shooting Sports Foundation put the millions of AR and AK rifles in perspective by noting there were more AR/AK-style firearms in circulation “than Ford F-Series trucks on the road.”