Los Angeles’ Leimert Park featuring Dr. Cornel West and Mother of #TrayvonMartin

The City of Los Angeles, via Councilmember Heather Hutt, are celebrating a racist, violence organization and movement. Not only are they recognizing and promoting BLM, a financially corrupt organization that deals in violence, it is also celebrating the Black Panthers—many of whom went to jail for violence—some for killing cops.

Los Angeles is collapsing, so it should be expected they are delighted by racist, violent groups—who will soon take over the city.

#BLMTurns10 People’s Justice Festival – Saturday, July 15, 2023, 12-6PM in

BLM, 7/10/23 blmgrassroots.org

The #BLMTurns10 People’s Justice Festival is set for Saturday, July 15th from 12 PM – 6 PM in Leimert Park (AfricaTown), Los Angeles, the birthplace of Black Lives Matter. Thousands are expected to join this commemoration, celebration, recommitment to the movement, and reclamation of the soul of Black Lives Matter.

Headlining the event is Dr. Cornel West, also featuring Ms. Sybrina Fulton – the mother of #TrayvonMartin, Elaine Brown (former head of the Black Panther Party), Janaya “Future” Khan, Dr. Greg Carr, Professor Jody Armour, Queen Yonasda, and Dr. Melina Abdullah. Hosted by Tavis Smiley, Dominique DiPrima, Van Lathan, and Porch’se Miller. The festival also promises exhilarating performances from Nailah Porter, Pastor Cue, Yazmin Monet Watkins, DJ Domina, TYNACITY [THAT DJ], ISSAMAU, Kayo, Sherie + Tish, Freestyle Fellowship, the Fernando Pullum Youth Band, and more.

Black Lives Matter was birthed July 13, 2013, to build “a movement, not a moment,” after the acquittal of the murderer of 17-year-old #TrayvonMartin. Over the last decade, Black Lives Matter has grown to be the largest racial and social justice movement in history.

In addition to the “Black Brilliance” stage, Leimert Park Village will house seven “activation” sites: the Survivor Families Garden, Study & Struggle, Organize! Organize! Organize!, Youth Kickback, Healing Justice, the “Black Fantastic” stage, and Solidarity Space. There will also be a children’s village with carnival rides and art-making, along with community and food vendors.

More than 50 families of those whose loved ones were killed by police or white-supremacist violence and all 33 BLM Grassroots chapters will participate.

This event is co-sponsored by Los Angeles City Councilwoman Heather Hutt’s office and media partner KBLA Talk 1580. For more, visit the Black Lives Matter Grassroots website and @blmgrassroots on social media. Conversation Live on YouTube will be streaming the big stage, also available on facebook.com/blmla. To confirm your participation, reserve a media package, or request interviews with any of our speakers, please email ty@blmgrassroots.org.