Joe Biden is breaking Texas law and Federal law by encouraging illegal aliens coming into our nation. In fact, he is assisting them using Border Patrol agents that are supposed to STOP criminals from entering our nation. The Border Patrol has been compromised.

“Fox News reporter Bill Melugin tweeted a video that appears to show a Border Patrol agent cutting a razor-wire border barrier on private property near Eagle Pass, Texas. The state of Texas erected the barrier with the permission of the land owner to deter or turn back migrants attempting to enter the United States illegally.

Melugin said an unnamed source provided the video showing what is believed to be the first time a Border Patrol agent has cut the Texas-erected barrier built under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star border security mission.

Not only does the Texas Department of Public Safety have permission from the land owner to erect the barrier along the edge of their property, but the State also has permission to arrest migrants who cross the barrier for criminal trespass, DPS officials told Melugin.

This is a law violation. Add this to the list of criminal actions he has taken that warrant his impeachment.

WATCH: Border Patrol Agents Cut Texas Border Barrier, Let Migrants Enter U.S.

BOB PRICE, Breitbart, 7/1/23 https://www.breitbart.com/border/2023/07/01/watch-border-patrol-agents-cut-texas-border-barrier-let-migrants-enter-u-s/

A video provided to Fox News shows a Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agent appearing to cut a Texas-erected razor-wire border barrier. After opening the barrier, the agent allowed multiple migrants to enter the U.S. freely.

