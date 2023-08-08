Britton: The Right Stuff: Back-to-school dilemma

By

Government controls education. It allows mentally ill students to use the bathroom or shower of their choice—allows confused males to pretend they are females, just to either be a pervert and shower with the girls or to take the place of females on female teams.

Our kids are forced to claim they are either oppressors or the oppressed—and 1st graders get to learn about sex. Schools are dangerous places—not from outside gangs—but from students who are bullies, drug dealers and criminals.

“AB1078 by Assemblyman Corey Jackson, D-Moreno Valley, seeks to revise the list of culturally and racially diverse groups to be included in instructional materials. If enacted, it will silence local school board members who object to state mandated materials and curricula. In the author’s own words, “AB1078 is a bill that intends to combat the national Christian white supremacist movement which aims to ban books, school curriculum, and even more in our schools.” Seriously? Teachers, parents, and school board members who object to sexualized school curriculum; diversity, equity and inclusion; as well as Critical Race Theory being taught in their schools will be labeled Christian White Nationalists.

Sending your kids to these schools is a priori evidence of child abuse.

The Right Stuff: Back-to-school dilemma

Colleen Britton, Daily Republic, 8/5/23 https://www.dailyrepublic.com/opinion/the-right-stuff-back-to-school-dilemma/article_dd714496-32e5-11ee-b5e8-7b07519c490e.html

California legislators continue to pass new laws that impose more state control over local schools and apply additional pressure on school boards and parents to comply. See examples below.

Gov. Newsom has asked the legislature to rush the passage of AB1078, which would make it lawful to impose financial penalties and effectively end any authority of local school boards to reject controversial curriculum by requiring a super-majority vote of the board and state approval before any curriculum changes could be made. His recent actions are a preview of what we can expect.

The Temecula Valley Unified School District school board voted to allow parents a public process of reviewing curriculum materials prior to their adoption. Governor Newsom, quickly retaliated, ignored their local process and simply distributed the controversial curriculum to every student in the district – and charged the cost of the materials along with a massive $1.5 million penalty to the school district itself. He then announced that he will impose massive financial penalties on any school district that sides with parents who don’t want their children being exposed to state-0approved curriculum – even if controversial and divisive.

On July 21, the Temecula Valley Unified School District reversed its previous decision and unanimously voted to adopt California’s new social studies books and curriculum, in the hope of avoiding the $1.5 million fine.

The governor’s actions and AB1078 are clearly meant to intimidate school boards and parents into compliance. That’s intolerable.

AB 1352 by Assemblywoman Mia Bonta, D-Oakland, (wife of Attorney General Rob Bonta) would authorize the governing board of a school district to censure a member or, by a two-thirds vote of the governing board, remove a board member from office.

SB596 by state Sen. Anthony Portantino, D-San Dimas, criminalizes parents who “annoy” school officials, fines them $1,000 for expressing their anger over woke policies and pornographic books in libraries.

There are some good bills that would have protected parental rights, but they have been killed or stalled during the legislative process.

AB802 by Assemblyman Jim Patterson, R-Auburn, would have required each school district, county office of education, and charter school to provide written notice to a pupil’s parent or guardian of the right to examine the curriculum materials of the class or classes in which the child is enrolled. Unfortunately, this bill has been suspended.

AB1314 by Assemblyman Bill Essayli, R-Riverside, was written in response to “guidance” previously issued by the State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurman. His “guidance” instructed school districts NOT to notify parents if their child chose to change their gender identity. AB1314 would have reversed this guidance and required parental notification if their child seeks to change gender identity, but the Democrat led Assembly Education Committee refused to even allow the bill to be heard.

Recently, the Chino Valley Unified School District School Board voted to override the state’s guidance, and passed a parental notification resolution which incorporated much of AB1314. Their school district will notify parents if a child seeks to change their name, gender identification, pronouns, or asks to participate in gender-based sports. This is a HUGE step forward and a victory for parental rights.

Parents, stay engaged in your child’s schooling! Demand a quality education – not indoctrination.

Colleen Britton is a contributing member of the Right Stuff Committee.