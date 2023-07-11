Britton: The Right Stuff: Misinformation or information missed?

By

Here is a fact: “On June 16, 2023, the Halderman Report, a 95 page Security Analysis of Georgia’s ImageCast X Ballot Marking Devices, was released by the U.S. District Court in Georgia. It revealed “critical vulnerabilities” in the Dominion Voting Systems’ machines currently being used in California and throughout the U.S. “Attackers can alter the QR codes on printed ballots, and can install malware with only brief physical access to the machines.” “ICX malware can still change individual votes and most election outcomes without detection. Even the auditabiity of the ballots can be compromised and such cheating could not be detected by a [risk limiting audit] or a hand count.”

The Cyber security and Infrastructure Security Agency, CISA – an agency of the US Department of Homeland Security), June 3, 2022, CISA also published an advisory which identified vulnerabilities affecting Dominion Voting Systems Democracy Suite ImageCast X, their ballot marking voting system.”

So the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, acting responsibly, decided to hold honest elections, by NOT using the hackable Dominion Voting System. That has caused every Progressive to have their head explode—honest elections—we can’t have that. So now they are trying to Recall a Supervisor that supported the procedures to assure an honest election. To the Left, he is a terrorist because he does not want corruption of the election process.

The Right Stuff: Misinformation or information missed?

By Colleen Britton, Daily Republic, 7/8/23 https://www.dailyrepublic.com/all-dr-news/opinion/local-opinion-columnists/the-right-stuff-misinformation-or-information-missed/

In January 2023, Shasta County Board of Supervisors rocked the world when they voted to cancel their contract with Dominion Voting Systems and subsequently adopt a paper ballot, hand counting process for conducting elections in their county.

While the decision was met with enthusiastic support by citizens in Shasta and other California counties, it was met with horror from election officials and bureaucrats across the state. According to the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, “Political rhetoric in recent years has been the subject of misinformation and a test of democratic processes. Biased and factually unfounded rhetoric has permeated from our national discourse to here in California. Shasta County voted to remove their Dominion electronic voting systems after reactionary pressure from constituents who believed misinformation.”

Was it “misinformation”? A closer look at recent disclosures, reveal that Shasta County’s concerns about the reliability of Dominion Voting System were based on facts.

Most importantly, California Voters now have a legally verified record of Dominion Voting system failure which resulted in a falsely certified election leading to a court ordered “decertification” of election results: The Oakland Unified School District Area 4 2022 Election case, “Hutchinson v. Resnick” Superior Court of the State of California, County of Alameda.

Dominion’s failure named the wrong candidate as the winner of the Oakland School Board District 4 race. In December 2022, the Alameda County Registrar of Voters (ROV) was alerted, that the ROV’s processing of the Oakland Unified School District Area 4 race was tabulated incorrectly during the November 2022 Election. The court ordered the review of 235 paper ballots that were incorrectly tabulated due to an erroneous setting in the Dominion Voting System used by the ROV. The Deputy Registrar of Voters confirmed this by speaking directly to the ROV’s primary contact at Dominion, the computer vendor used for this election.

The Shasta Board of Supervisors acted responsibly and exercised their due diligence. They explored other approved electronic options but believed the paper ballot and hand count to be the most reliable method. Canada, England, Germany, Italy, France, and other European countries proceeded in a similar direction. They documented election fraud and manipulation as a result of employing the same Dominion Voting Systems used in California and across the U.S. and chose to eliminate the electronic machines. They now conduct their elections free of electronic systems, and enjoy economical, accurate, one-day, in-person, hand-counted results within 24-36 hours.

Thirty-nine other California counties currently use Dominion equipment. The state is quickly moving AB 969 through the legislature to prohibit those and other California counties from following Shasta’s example. What does this say to counties who choose to exercise self-governance and select an election system they believe to be more transparent and trustworthy?

The survival of Our Republic depends on honest, verifiable elections. Shasta’s decision to scrap electronic machines is not based on misinformation. It is based on real information missed by those who, believing there is nothing to see here or no need to investigate further, choose to not look beyond the prevailing political narrative.