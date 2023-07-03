Britton: The Right Stuff: What might Jefferson say today?

By

Today is July 4, the date freedom and a Republic was declared. Those who created our nation and fought for it, paid a heavy price. In 1861, the Civil War started. Again, Americans paid a heavy price for ending slavery—the Republicans fought to kill it while the Democrats fought to continue the enslavement.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This is America, today—again, how Democrats rule “They have governed by intimidation and corruption.

They have bypassed the legislature and declared themselves invested with power to legislate.

They have declared citizens “the enemy” and have waged war against us.

They have plundered our seas, ravaged our coasts, and destroyed the livelihood of our people.

They have allowed large armies of foreign mercenaries and criminals to complete the works of death, and tyranny scarcely paralleled in the most barbarous ages and totally unworthy of a civilized nation.

They have resorted to blackmail, intimidation, to control citizens.

They have fermented class and racial tensions among our citizens, and through their policies they have allowed the release of criminals into our communities.

Take a few moments before this Fourth of July to carefully re-read the entire Declaration of Independence. It speaks profoundly to America today, continuing, “That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of those ends, it is the right of the people to …”

Ready to fight for freedom, again?

The Right Stuff: What might Jefferson say today?

By Colleen Britton, Daily Republic, 6/12/23 https://www.dailyrepublic.com/all-dr-news/opinion/local-opinion-columnists/on-the-right-what-might-jefferson-say-today/

America, do you not remember the ideals and principles that inspired the first American patriots?

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. – That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed,”

Let those principles continue to be your guide.

In only 236 years since our Constitution was written, you have allowed tyrants to again govern you. Many of the grievances listed in the 1776 Declaration of Independence (below) reflect the same abuses and government overreach you are now experiencing at the hands of your government. Take heed.

They have refused to sign and enforce laws necessary for the public good.

They have utterly neglected to enforce existing laws designed to protect the sovereignty of our country.

They have used intimidation and accommodations to persuade legislators to bend to their will.

The undue burdens of bureaucratic regulations are imposed on citizens at every level for the sole purpose of fatiguing them into compliance with their will.

They have ignored the voices of citizens, and with firmness they continue to trample the rights of the people.

Their policies and non-enforcement of existing laws expose our country to the dangers of invasion from beyond our borders.

The government continues to acquire more and more land for its exclusive use and restrict and or eliminate private citizens from utilizing the land for productive purposes.

They have obstructed the administration of Justice, by selectively refusing to investigate and prosecute cases based solely on their will, and not on the merits of the case or the law as written.

They have made Judges dependent upon their political will for their tenure in office and salaries.

They have established a multitude of New Offices, and sent swarms of officers to harass our people and take their earnings from them.

They have colluded with others to subject us to a jurisdiction foreign to us, and unacknowledged by our laws; giving their Assent to Acts of pretended Legislation.

They have failed to promptly pursue and prosecute known persons who have committed atrocities against the United States and her citizens.

They have secretly entered into trade agreements with foreign counties.

They have imposed Taxes on us without our Consent.

They have deprived us in many cases of the benefits of Trial by Jury.

They have governed by intimidation and corruption.

They have bypassed the legislature and declared themselves invested with power to legislate.

They have declared citizens “the enemy” and have waged war against us.

They have plundered our seas, ravaged our coasts, and destroyed the livelihood of our people.

They have allowed large armies of foreign mercenaries and criminals to complete the works of death, and tyranny scarcely paralleled in the most barbarous ages and totally unworthy of a civilized nation.

They have resorted to blackmail, intimidation, to control citizens.

They have fermented class and racial tensions among our citizens, and through their policies they have allowed the release of criminals into our communities.

Take a few moments before this Fourth of July to carefully re-read the entire Declaration of Independence. It speaks profoundly to America today, continuing, “That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of those ends, it is the right of the people to …”

It is past time that citizens recognize the peril we face by continuing to submit to tyranny and government overreach which, if allowed to continue, can only end in the demise of our Republic. Citizens, come together, unite under the banner of “Liberty and Justice for all,” and reclaim your God-given unalienable Rights.

Let freedom ring again in America.

Colleen Britton is Chair of Constitution Literacy Advocates, sponsors of the 12th annual Solano County Constitution Essay Contest.