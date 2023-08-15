By

The unions want to be able to strike, shut down businesses and still have their workers paid—by the taxpayers!

“The California Chamber of Commerce today issued the following statement in response to news that Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) plans to introduce a bill that would provide unemployment insurance (UI) payments to striking workers during labor disputes.

“California’s UI system is already $18 billion in debt,” said Robert Moutrie, CalChamber Policy Advocate. “Adding more costs to an insolvent system will extend the tax increases already underway from COVID-19. These tax increases will hit all California employers—regardless of size—serving as a deterrent to hiring and future investment in the California economy.

This will encourage strikes—and create inflation, closed businesses—and worse, a quickening of the doom loop for California. This bill is a suicide pact by the unions and government against the people of California.

CalChamber Issues Statement on Proposal to Provide UI Payments to Striking Workers

Background on Unemployment Insurance Payments

UI payments are intended to assist employees who, through no fault of their own, are forced to leave their employment. Federal law sets out the basic requirements for individuals to qualify, including being “ready and willing to immediately accept work” and “totally or partially unemployed,” and “actively looking for work.” These former employees are paid from their particular former employer’s reserve account in the UI Fund. If the fund becomes insolvent, all employers face steadily increasing UI taxes. These taxes increase by $21 per employee per year, until they reach a maximum of $434 dollars per employee.