Caldwell: The lobotomy makes a comeback

Why do we hate girls so much, that we allow them, when having mental challenges perform a modern day lobotomy on themselves—the cutting off of their breasts.

We used to protect girls—now we destroy them.

The lobotomy makes a comeback

As noted in Britannica, during the early 20th century, American neurologist Walter J. Freeman II promoted the success of the surgery known as the lobotomy through the media, which touted it as a miracle procedure, capturing the attention of the public and leading to an overwhelming demand for the operation.

The transorbital lobotomy procedure, which Freeman performed very quickly, sometimes in less than 10 minutes, was used on many patients with relatively minor mental disorders.

Subsequently, Portuguese neurophysician António Egas Moniz, was awarded the 1949 Nobel Prize for Physiology/Medicine (along with Swiss physiologist Walter Rudolf Hess) for his version of the procedure. What? They won the Nobel Prize for perfecting the lobotomy? As barbaric and lame as that all sounds now, consider today’s version of a sexual lobotomy.

The Independent Women’s Forum (IWF) has produced a series of chilling video interviews with the victims of today’s version of the lobotomy. That is, children caught up in the social contagion of gender ideology who often have underlying conditions, including autism, depression, and anxiety not to mention poor social skills.

Many of these same children reveal a tendency to self-harm, up to and including attempted suicide, and they can suffer from eating disorders. These youths, most of them young girls by the way (some studies point to young girls as being four times more susceptible to transitioning), are told that cutting off their breasts is going to cure them of all their underlying problems!

As the New York Post reported, “Dr. Lisa Littman, a former professor of Behavioral and Social Sciences at Brown University, coined the term “rapid onset gender dysphoria” to describe this subset of transgender youth, typically biological females who become suddenly dysphoric during or shortly after puberty.

Littman believes this may be due to adolescent girls’ susceptibility to peer influence on social media. According to an online survey of detransitioners conducted by Littman last year, 40% said their gender dysphoria was caused by a mental-health condition and 62% felt medical professionals did not investigate whether trauma was a factor in their transition decisions.”

Such is the story as told by The Post of Chloe Cole, a 17-year-old student in California, who had a similar experience when she joined Instagram at 11.

“I started being exposed to a lot of LGBT content and activism,” she said. “I saw how trans people online got an overwhelming amount of support, and the amount of praise they were getting really spoke to me because, at the time, I didn’t really have a lot of friends of my own.”

She goes on to say, “Because my body didn’t match beauty ideals, I started to wonder if there was something wrong with me. I thought I wasn’t pretty enough to be a girl, so I’d be better off as a boy. Deep inside, I wanted to be pretty all along, but that’s something I kept suppressed.”

Hence a regimen of puberty blockers for children as young as 8 years old. Hormone treatments beginning in junior high. And breast removals before they are old enough to get a driver’s license. This, even though study after study reveals that 90% of the children experiencing gender dysphoria will be relieved of the same once puberty takes its course.

This attempt to obliterate their natural identity and functions results in a lifetime of problems involving bone density, cognitive development, cardiovascular health, sterility, and sexual function.

Isn’t it ironic that the condition underlying the trans movement is known as gender dysphoria when the definition of dysphoria can be defined as a reaction to grief arising from a state of dissatisfaction, anxiety, or restlessness.

As the Heritage Foundation noted, in no other area of medical or psychological treatment protocols, do we let children make these life-changing decisions.