California Business Community Unhappy Supreme Court Ended Discrimination in Education

You would think the business community would be happy that racial and ethnic discrimination has been outlawed. Isn’t that what a free nation is about, all people are treated equal. According to the California business “leaders”, they are saddened that racism in college admissions has been ended. They wish for the good old days of racism, bigotry and hatred. Affirmative Action divides people, ending it unites all of us.

They go on to say they do not care that discrimination has been outlawed in education—they claim discrimination still has not been outlawed in business, hiring and contracts—those that signed this letter say they SUPPORT the racist criteria for hiring and contracts. I though we ended racism in California. These folks are refusing to end it. They intend to continue DEI, the new buzzword for affirmation action racism.

Statewide and Regional Business Community Responds to Supreme Court Decision on Affirmative Action

Recommits to DEI measures to support businesses and employees

Press Release from supporters of affirmation action, 6/29/23 www.capoliticalreview.com

SACRAMENTO—The united business community today issued the following response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned affirmative action practices for college and university admissions:

“The statewide business community remains steadfast in our commitment to creating job opportunities and improving the diversity of our businesses across all sectors. California thrives because of the diversity in our population, the diversity of our workforce, and the diversity of our economy. While today’s ruling may seem narrow, only affecting the education sector, we are concerned that it could threaten the business community’s commitment to diversity and inclusion initiatives by creating future barriers in building a diverse and qualified workforce, especially for C-suite and executive level positions.

“As part of our ongoing commitment, we will work to educate employers about the Supreme Court’s decision and how we can ensure that our employees and their families continue to know they are an integral part of our businesses and our communities.”

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

Today’s ruling has no impact on existing or future hiring practices and does not affect existing or future DEI initiatives. Businesses rely on strong and diverse colleges and universities to attract qualified workers into the workforce. Rulings like this that affect the education system affect the workforce as well. California businesses look forward to continuing to partner with our world-class colleges and universities to ensure today’s decision does not impact the commitment and progress we have collectively made.

The joint statement was signed by:

Rob Lapsley, President, California Business Roundtable

Lynn Mohrfeld, President and CEO, California Hotel and Lodging Association

Lance Hastings, President and CEO, California Manufacturers & Technology Association

Dan Dunmoyer, President and CEO, California Building Industry Association

Jot Condie, President and CEO, California Restaurant Association

Hon. Mike Roos, President and CEO, Southern California Leadership Council

Jim Wunderman, President and CEO, Bay Area Council

Maria Salinas, President and CEO, Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce

Paul Granillo, President and CEO, Inland Empire Economic Partnership

Tracy Hernandez, Founding CEO, Los Angeles County Business Federation (BizFed)