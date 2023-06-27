By

Newsom and friends are demanding you buy an EV instead of a gas powered vehicle. At some point in the future we will not have gas tax money to build or maintain roads and freeways. We are already stealing gas tax money for incentives to buy EV’s for the rich, bike lanes in the cities, money and rider losing government buses and trains.

All of this silliness and corruption is costing real people lots of money with little return.

I would support the idea of a mileage tax—end the gas tax—if we also taxed those who rode bikes, buses, trains, motorcycles. They use our roads—and except for the motorcyclists pay nothing—they are moochers. Stop the smooching—tax bikes by the mile.

California considers replacing gas tax with mileage tax

By Alexa Mae Asperin, Fox11—LA, 6/26/23 https://www.foxla.com/news/california-considers-replacing-gas-tax-with-mileage-tax

Lawmakers consider replacing gas tax with mileage tax

The idea is that you would have a tracking device tracking how many miles you drive, then you would be charged a fee.

LOS ANGELES – Should drivers be charged by the mile?

California lawmakers are considering replacing the gas tax with a mileage tax in part due to fuel efficiency and the rise of electric cars.

So far, only three states — Oregon, Utah and Virginia — are generating revenue from road usage charges, despite the looming threat of an ever-widening gap between states’ gas tax proceeds and their transportation budgets. Hawaii will soon become the fourth.

The federal government is about to pilot its own such program, funded by $125 million from the infrastructure measure President Joe Biden signed in November 2021.

Many states have implemented stopgap measures, such as imposing additional taxes or registration fees on electric vehicles and, more recently, adding per-kilowatt-hour taxes to electricity accessed at public charging stations.

But road usage charges — also known as mileage-based user fees, distance-based fees or vehicle-miles-traveled taxes — are attracting the bulk of the academic attention, research dollars and legislative activity.

California calls for recall of Kia and Hyundai cars

Videos circulating on the social media service TikTok have shown how people can start Kia and Hyundai models by using only a screwdriver and a USB cable.

Electric car sales in the U.S. rose from just 0.1% of total car sales in 2011 to 4.6% in 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Lawmakers passed a bill last month that would have begun early steps toward a program by allowing collection of motorists’ odometer readings on a voluntary basis. Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee vetoed the measure, though, arguing that Washington needs a program in place before starting to collect citizens’ personal data.

The institute has conducted national surveys every year since 2010 and found growing support for mileage-based fees, special rates for low-income drivers and rates tied to how much pollution a vehicle generates, she said.