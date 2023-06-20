By

With a $32 billion deficit that is growing and productive people leaving, it is hard to see paying $80 billion in reparations, even if were legal and we had done something wrong.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

On July 1, in two weeks we will find out how bankrupt the State of California will be—both financially, and morally. Then watch as the productive people sell off and leave, to protect themselves from personal bankruptcy—due to Democrats using tax dollars to buy votes.

“Bradford has warned before that people must be “realistic” about their expectations. He declared in the past, “I don’t want to set folks’ expectations and hopes up that they’re going to be getting, you know, seven-figure checks. That’s just not happening.”

Some people on the left are still pushing for this.

What happens when reality sets in and people realize there is no money for this?

When radicals realize the Progressive politicians were using them, will we have riots in the streets, towns burning and civil war? We only have two weeks to find out.

California Lawmakers Start Downplaying Possibility of Reparations Payments: ‘It Might Take a Little Time’

By Mike LaChance, The Gateway Pundit, 6/18/23 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/california-lawmakers-start-downplaying-possibility-reparations-payments-it/

Over the last few months, the reparations task force in California has raised the expectations of people to completely unrealistic levels about the size of reparations payments in the millions.

The problem with that is that California simply doesn’t have the money. The state currently has a deficit of over $30 billion.

As a result, leaders in the state are already backtracking and trying to downplay expectations about what people might actually receive, or not.

Black Californians told to have ‘broader view on what reparations could be,’ not expect cash payments

Local leaders are calling for moderated expectations for what reparations will actually look like for Black California residents.

California is one of multiple states negotiating over economic reparations for Black Americans whose ancestors were victimized by the Atlantic slave trade and its aftermath. While the state of California was designated as a free state when it joined the Union in 1850, their plans include restitution for actions like redlining and policing of the Black community in the past…

“I’m not going to sit here and make the promise that everybody’s going to get a check,” said state Senator Steven Bradford, D-Calif., one of the task force members. “I want people to have a broader view on what reparations could be and a greater acceptance that it might take a little time.”

Bradford has warned before that people must be “realistic” about their expectations. He declared in the past, “I don’t want to set folks’ expectations and hopes up that they’re going to be getting, you know, seven-figure checks. That’s just not happening.”

Some people on the left are still pushing for this.

What happens when reality sets in and people realize there is no money for this?