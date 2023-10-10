California Medical Association Makes it OFFICAL:  It is an Arm of the California Democrat Party

By

From today forward no GOP candidate or Sacramento office holder should expect even a courtesy call or donut from the California Medical Association. This WOKE organization has turned it political decisions and operations over to the California Democrat Party.

This is the resume of the new Political Director for the CMA: “

This is the same medical organization that demands doctors treat patients based on their race, not their ailments. It is a racist arm of the KKK. So, it makes sense turning itself over to an operative of the political Party that defended slavery, created Jim Crow laws and promoted segregation.

California Medical Association announces new Vice President of Political Operations California Medical Association, 10/10/23 cmadocs.org



SACRAMENTO, CA — The California Medical Association (CMA) announced today that Susan McEntire has been named the organization’s Vice President of Political Operations. In this role, she will oversee CMA’s electoral efforts and manage CMA’s political action committee (CALPAC), which supports candidates for state and federal office who share CMA’s goals and vision of the future of health care and medical practice.



“Susan has years of experience running and winning campaigns in every corner of the state. She brings a wealth of knowledge as well as keen political instincts gained by navigating complex political landscapes,” said CMA CEO Dustin Corcoran. “She will be a tremendous asset to CMA as we work to improve the health care system and provide patients with the high-quality health care they deserve.” McEntire most recently worked as political director for the California State Assembly Democratic Caucus, where she drew on her decades of experience running field operations and overseeing campaign staff and consultants to elect candidates in districts across the state to the Assembly. She previously worked as the director of the Assembly Democratic Office of Communications and Outreach and as Statewide Field Director for the Assembly Democrats.



McEntire has a long history of working in the State Capitol in both the Assembly and the Senate. She has worked for seven different Assembly Speakers, served as Chief of Staff and District Director to multiple lawmakers and advised the Speaker’s Office on elections policy. “I am thrilled to join CMA at such a pivotal time to support the priorities of our physician members as we head into a critical election year,” said McEntire. “I look forward to assisting physicians as they advocate for greater access to health care for all Californians.”