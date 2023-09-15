By

In some places in California the costs of a gallon of regular gas is almost $6.00. The Democrats are upset; they want it higher. So, when a GOP’er introduced a bill to cut $1.00 in taxes, they had a meltdown. Instead they are trying to close all oil drilling in the State. It appears their goal is $10 a gallon, killing off the poor and middle class, forcing folks to leave to State to survive.

“With gas prices creeping close to $5.50 for a gallon of regular gasoline in California, today Sen. Janet Nguyen (R-Huntington Beach) pushed for an amendment to suspend the state’s gas taxes and fees for one year, which would lower gas prices by $1 per gallon. Senator Nguyen’s action today comes the same day residents of another state had their gas prices lowered with a gas tax suspension.

Without any hesitation, Senate Democrats blocked the effort, not even considering it for debate, on a party-line vote. Click here for the roll-call vote and click here for the video of the presentation.”

California Senate Democrats Reject Measure to Lower the Price of Gas by $1 a Gallon

San Diego News Desk, 9/13/23 https://www.sandiegonewsdesk.com/2023/09/california-senate-democrats-reject-measure-to-lower-the-price-of-gas-by-1-a-gallon/

“Drivers in California are now paying $1.63 more per gallon than the national average,” said Senator Janet Nguyen. “We brought forward legislation that would provide much-needed relief to drivers who are struggling with the high cost of living in California. It’s disappointing that Senate Democrats play political games and won’t even debate a legitimate measure on the Senate floor. What are they afraid of?”

High gas prices, tacked onto the already high cost of living in California, hurt those who can least afford it the most. With high grocery prices, outrageous utility bills, housing prices that force families to flee, and high inflation, Californians need relief wherever they can get it.

During the last few days of session, Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones (R-San Diego) has vowed to continue to fight on behalf of hard-working Californians by not only lowering gas prices, but also stopping Democrats’ attempts to raise taxes.

“Our fight is far from over,” Leader Jones said. “Californians are paying the highest gas prices in the country while Democrat lawmakers refuse commonsense solutions to bring relief. Suspending the gas tax is not a partisan solution—in fact, it’s been endorsed by President Biden. Every day, California Republicans are working to cut costs whether it’s suspending the gas tax or fighting the never-ending tax increases proposed by the majority party. While my Democrat colleagues hide behind procedural moves and reject solutions to save Californians money at the pump, I’ll continue to stand vocally in opposition to their bad measures that increase everyday costs.”