By

People in California have a right to live in fear. If a parent complains that a boy is in the girl’s showers, under a proposed Democrat law, the PARENT can be jailed. If a community does not want a large, ugly apartment building that harms the environment, clogs the roads and creates crime—Sacramento can force the city to build it anyway—like they did in Simi Valley.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“Across the state, Californians are witnessing the total breakdown of society – primarily, and noticeably confined to larger cities. Scenes of drug addled homeless vagrants living in tents along city sidewalks play out daily. Public sex acts and open drug deals have become ho hum – “avert your eyes, kids.” Smash and grab thefts are becoming routine news reports. Daily news reports of “sex trafficking” fail to elicit anger – “that’s just awful,” people say. And then they scroll to the next article.

The one area of concern many people quietly acknowledge in whispered tones is the new-normal of living in fear of the government.”

Thanks to the Democrats, with Prop, 47 and 57, folks who commit crimes cannot be jailed. The bigger shock is that California Republican Party Chair Jessica Patterson and Platform Chair Tim O’Reilly have presented a Platform WITHOUT opposition to Prop. 57 and 47—in other words supporting the Democrats protection of criminals. Not even Democrats feel safe in California.

Californians Live in Fear of Government

It’s not just us – most Blue State citizens are subjected to government terrorism

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 8/23/23 https://californiaglobe.com/articles/californians-live-in-fear-of-government/

Across the state, Californians are witnessing the total breakdown of society – primarily, and noticeably confined to larger cities. Scenes of drug addled homeless vagrants living in tents along city sidewalks play out daily. Public sex acts and open drug deals have become ho hum – “avert your eyes, kids.” Smash and grab thefts are becoming routine news reports. Daily news reports of “sex trafficking” fail to elicit anger – “that’s just awful,” people say. And then they scroll to the next article.

The one area of concern many people quietly acknowledge in whispered tones is the new-normal of living in fear of the government.

From the White House to the State House, and to City Hall, people in California and other blue states are fearful because of politicians and leftists who won’t let them defend themselves, their children, their homes, businesses, churches and schools.

Californians are afraid of the government – afraid they will get locked up for life for defending their family, home or business. They are afraid of resisting a drug crazed vagrant harassing them in the grocery store parking lot… or chasing them away from their business or storefront… or pushing back if their children are with them when a zombie-like homeless dude yelling at unseen demons crosses their path.

Last week I was on a 4-mile hike around my neighborhood and regional park, sans big dog as he is recovering from a sprain. I’ve altered my route into the neighborhood because I encounter so many crazed, drug-frenzied, violent homeless people, and because several have attacked women who run alone in the park. So I am hoofing it on the main boulevard in the neighborhood. A school is to my left, traffic to my right. And coming straight at me is a large, shirtless, homeless male transient carrying a tree branch across his shoulders. He had meth-mouth. He was arguing loudly with unseen demons, flailing his arms and the branch. I have nowhere to go but to turn tail and run if he charges me – the traffic is too steady to run into the street and the school’s tall fence prevented me from seeking relief in the nearby field. He gets closer and I veer toward the street hoping as I go around him that he doesn’t attack.

And that is a daily occurrence in Sacramento, CA. I would have preferred to have been armed for my own safety. But in the City of Sacramento, such a confrontation would not end well – for me. Mr. Meth Mouth would have been given a courtesy ride to the nearest shelter for a free meal and some clean clothes.

Californians are afraid for their own health and welfare, but more afraid of the unequal consequences they will undoubtedly suffer if they dare to protect themselves against the homeless meth-heads, crackheads, and heroin addicts, to the roving bands of thieves and opportunistic criminals, as well as the violent offenders encountered daily now that Gov. Gavin Newsom has let tens of thousands out of prison onto the streets.

The people who do not pay taxes, and do not follow societal rules are being allowed to roam free, unfettered by police in far too many cases, while those who do pay taxes and follow the rules are held to account should they encounter violence and defend themselves.

People in my neighborhood won’t even sleep with downstairs windows open for fear of a brazen nighttime break-in.

The broken windows theory is being lived out in California – when police stop policing, crime gets worse. And then criminals get emboldened, as we are witnessing in Los Angeles where thieves are getting fearless and smash and grab crimes and retail theft is only getting bigger.

Politicians and government officials want responsible tax paying citizens to follow the rules, so we take our shoes off and stand in line for TSA, obey traffic rules, and separate our recyclables, but we see government failing to police an entire segment of society for retail theft, sex crimes, drug crimes, vagrancy, illegal public camping, loitering, and yes, assault.

July 27th, “a brave armed citizen ‘calmly’ shot an armed robber multiple times for trying to rob a gas station called Stone Lake Marathon,” Gateway Pundit reported. The customer who shot the robber has a valid concealed-carry permit. “One would think this armed, vigilant citizen would be receiving a medal for his actions. Instead, he faces possible jail time. Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz claims he is waiting for police to finish the investigation making a decision whether or not to file criminal charges against the customer.”

This is just one in several recent robberies where citizens and store owners fought back against cocky criminals, but were threatened by the government, even knowing that the criminals may receive leniency from political DAs, or walk in some cases.

Nearly everyone in America has seen the footage of the two 7-Eleven employees in Stockton beat a man about his butt and legs for unabashedly emptying shelves of cigarettes and stealing other products July 29th, after stealing food items the day before. However, the beating came after he threatened to shoot the people in the store.

Following the beatdown of the thief, the two employees were investigated by Stockton Police for assault. Only after national public outrage did the San Joaquin District Attorney Ron Freitas announce “Any Investigation going forward is to hold accountable the individual who threatened & attempted to rob them,” KCRA reported.

This is why good, decent people are afraid of the government unjustly using laws and the courts against them instead of criminals.

In third world countries, guerillas go where the government can’t control them – the drugged up homeless and criminals in the U.S. are the same. Homeless and criminals go where their behavior is tolerated – where they are in fact, rewarded and allowed to live on the streets.

While far too many politicians appear to have devolved into nothing more than a cash distribution system for favorite nonprofits, NGOs and special interest groups, the people – voters – cast a vote expecting the elected politicians to be responsive to the needs of the community.

This is a fool’s paradise. We see politicians in every level of government responding as a wholly owned subsidiary of their funders and special interest groups. This is blatantly evident when a citizen makes the trek to the State Capitol to testify or just watch committee hearings. Despite hundreds of people testifying their opposition or support for a bill, Democrats will pass it or kill it – for their special interest investors. Often when the public is testifying, lawmakers play with their cell phones or get up and leave the hearing until it is time to cast a vote.

We’ve seen this play out on a horrific level in Washington D.C. California’s own Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff and the dishonorable double-dealing Democrat-dominated House of Representatives “J6Committee,” would have marched in lockstep with Joseph Stalin. The Soviet-style trials in DC, the judges who pretended to run legitimate courtrooms, who criminalize political speech and the First Amendment protected petitioning of the federal government, would have marched in lockstep with Joseph Stalin.

That they have ordered and kept untold numbers of peaceful protestors, who believed that the 2020 Presidential election was stolen, in solitary confinement is a disgrace of the U.S. Judicial system, and on the U.S. Constitution. It is also a stain on Congress that these people are still imprisoned, rather than the corrupt judges and prosecutors who violated the Constitution to put them there. American citizens are rotting in the DC Gulag while members of Congress fly home each weekend to their families.

This is what Californians and blue state citizens fear. It could make for a record turnout in the 2024 Election. If the parents fighting back against corrupted public school boards is any indication, channeling that fear into big election changes, while vowing that this will never again happen is about the only move that could right this country.