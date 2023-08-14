By

In 2026 L.A. will host the World Cup. Then in 2028 we will host the Olympics. In both cases attendees will be visiting a Third world country, in a slum and war zone. Safety? The LAPD has the lowest numbers of officer since Riordan was Mayor—and each month we have a net loss. Imagines how few cops will be here in 2026 and 2028. Do you want to police a war zone where criminals can not be arrested—and if arrested, not prosecuted? As a cop every arrest creates a financial hazard for you and your family. L.A. is a war zone—it will be much worse in a couple of years with a Marxist Mayor.

Thank You Gavin Newsom and the Sacramento Democrats for putting 39 million Californians in the middle of a slum and war zone.

Canoga Park Nordstrom raided by ‘flash mob’ of 30-plus people

By FOX 11, 8/12/23 https://www.foxla.com/news/woodland-hills-topanga-mall-nordstrom-flash-mob-robbery

Group of thieves loots Canoga Park Nordstrom

Up to 50 people ransacked a Nordstrom at the Topanga Mall, stealing up to $100,000 worth of merchandise.

LOS ANGELES – A massive group ransacked a Nordstrom store at the Topanga Mall in Canoga Park Saturday, making off with handfuls of clothes and handbags.

It happened around 4 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A group of between 30 to 50 people ran into the store grabbing merchandise off the shelves.

Video taken from inside the store showed the group, in mostly black, running through the store, knocking over displays and grabbing whatever they could before running out of the store. Police estimate the stolen goods are worth between $60,000 and $100,000.

The mall was not evacuated, police said. One man who was sprayed with bear spray was treated by paramedics.

‘Flash mob’ ransacks Topanga Mall Nordstrom

A group of between 20—50 people ransacked a Nordstrom at the Topanga Mall. It’s the second ‘flash mob’ robbery in LA County this week, but police don’t know if they’re connected.

Saturday’s “flash mob” robbery is the second in Los Angeles County in the last week. On Aug. 8, a similar robbery happened at the Yves Sain Laurent store at the Americana in Glendale. A massive group ran into the store, grabbed around $300,000 worth of handbags and clothes, before getting into cars that were waiting for them nearby.

“These `flash mob’ burglaries involve a large, coordinated group of individuals simultaneously rushing into the store, overwhelming staff and taking it over,” authorities said. “The suspects grab as much merchandise as possible before fleeing in multiple vehicles.”

A $50,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to arrests in that robbery. That crime was also captured on video, which was widely circulated.

Despite the similarities to the Glendale robbery, police said they are not yet sure if Saturday’s robbery at the Topanga Mall is connected.

In a statement Saturday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the robbery “unacceptable. Those who committed these acts and acts like it in neighboring areas must be held accountable. The Los Angeles Police Department will continue to work to not only find those responsible for this incident but to prevent these attacks on retailers from happening in the future.”