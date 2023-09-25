By

Drive your car to San Fran and expect to have it busted into, items stolen and the cops will do nothing. San Fran is a war zone, chaos and little law enforcement.

“Schuck had attached trackers to $24,000 worth of camera gear stolen that day. But what happened next was very frustrating for him — and for all of us who care about public safety and quality of life. Through an app on his phone, he watched his gear go across the bridge into San Francisco, to what an officer called “a known fencing operation.” The I-Team’s Dan Noyes wanted to know, if it’s a known fencing operation, why haven’t they shut it down?

Nine and a half months into 2023, and San Francisco police say there have been more than 15,000 car break-ins reported this year.”

Read that again—the San Fran police refused to close down a known fencing operation—this is how a fascist State operates, crime uber alles.

Car break-in victim tracks stolen camera and gear to SF, gets surprising response from police

ByDan Noyes, ABC7, 9/23/23 https://abc7news.com/oakland-car-break-in-san-francisco-fencing-operation-sf-police-dean-preston/13817163/

Oakland car break-in victim tracks stolen camera and gear to San Francisco and calls police who admit to knowing about ‘fencing operation.’

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Justin Schuck is one of more than 10,000 people who have had their cars broken into so far this year in Oakland. But his story doesn’t end with the shattered glass on Broadway.

It actually led to San Francisco, where he says, “If this is the place where stolen goods from in and around the Bay Area come, that’s kind of messed up.”

This couldn’t have come at a worse time for Schuck. He was rebuilding his life after losing everything including his successful advertising agency, because of a substance abuse issue. Four years of clean living later, he bought camera gear, enrolled in the Masters film program at SF State, and started taking video production jobs – including one in Oakland two weeks ago.

“I had just been driving through downtown and I was like, ‘Isn’t Oakland beautiful? Like, I love Oakland,'” said Schuck.

Schuck thought he had done enough to hide the gear in the trunk of his rented Tesla while he had lunch on Broadway, just across from the YMCA. But, he came out to find — windows shattered, his camera, lenses and drone – gone. Schuck had just bought the gear and hadn’t had time to insure it.

“I literally felt like the pit of my stomach drop. And I knew that the equipment wasn’t insured. And so to have it gone so soon after, like, buying it, just was devastating,” said Schuck.

Usually in these cases, it’s smash, grab, and gone. You have little chance of retrieving your property. But Schuck had hidden tracking devices inside his gear cases, and on a phone app, he watched the criminals travel from Oakland into San Francisco. He showed the app to the I-Team: “It was on Post Street, right? And it’s literally moving down.”

He’s on the phone with a San Francisco police officer when he sees his camera gear arrive at a location in the 300 block of Leavenworth.