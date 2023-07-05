By

How do you find a member of the French military? Look for a white flag.

Now France has given up the country to rapists, drug dealers and religious fanatics. Riot and the French President will shut down the nation and arrest riot opponents.

Chaos In France As Rival Protesters Keep Trying To Surrender To Each Other

BabylonBee.com, 7/3/23 https://babylonbee.com/news/chaos-in-france-as-rival-protesters-keep-trying-to-surrender-to-each-other?utm_source=The%20Babylon%20Bee%20Newsletter&utm_medium=email

PARIS — Following the death of a young immigrant at the hands of a baguette-wielding police officer, France has entered its sixth day of chaos as rival protesters keep trying to surrender to each other.

Over 3,000 protestors have surrendered to police, who have in turn surrendered back. The government deployed more than 45,000 police and gendarmes to surrender across France following the violent public acquiescence.

There is no sign the blatant capitulation will stop anytime soon.

“The violence and disorder of surrendering mobs are unbearable,” said French President Emmanuel Macron while waving a white flag and holding up a treaty allowing the protesters to have the entire region of Normandy. “There is so much unrest no one even knows who to surrender to.”

The grandmother of the slain teen called for a stop to all of this brazen surrendering, stating it was bad enough they had to live in Paris. She claimed all these groups conceding to other groups has made her question why she even immigrated here illegally.

At publishing time, Great Britain had intervened by offering to give France to Germany.