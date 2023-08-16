By

Chicago has given up. They no longer want an end to gun violence—they just want it contained to the hours of nine at night to nine in the morning!

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“A North Side community group is calling for people to refrain from shooting guns in Chicago between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. to reduce the risk to people “not involved in high risk activities.”

The proposal from Rogers Park-based Native Sons, known as “The People’s Ordinance,” was recently promoted in an email newsletter by Ald. Maria Hadden (49th).

Shootings are up significantly this year in Rogers Park. Chicago police believe a reignited gang war between local Gangster Disciples and Black P Stones in Uptown is to blame.

In other words decent people will need to be in their bunkers after 9:00pm, to save their lives. This is a war zone—and American cities like L.A., NYC, San Fran, Portland and Seattle are part of the war zone. Go to those cities knowing you could be shot, robbed or assaulted and the police will do like or nothing.

Chicago group wants gangbangers to refrain from firing guns between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m

CWBChicago, 8/13/23 https://cwbchicago.com/2023/08/chicago-group-want-gangbangers-to-refrain-from-firing-guns-between-9-a-m-and-9-p-m.html

CHICAGO — A North Side community group is calling for people to refrain from shooting guns in Chicago between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. to reduce the risk to people “not involved in high risk activities.”

The proposal from Rogers Park-based Native Sons, known as “The People’s Ordinance,” was recently promoted in an email newsletter by Ald. Maria Hadden (49th).

Shootings are up significantly this year in Rogers Park. Chicago police believe a reignited gang war between local Gangster Disciples and Black P Stones in Uptown is to blame.

“We have to start somewhere,” Tatiana Atkins, co-founder of Native Sons, said. “Our goal is to approach our city’s gun violence problem strategically and not all at once. Things didn’t become this way overnight, and change won’t happen overnight.

“Under this ordinance, we ask that people stop associating with and glorifying’ shooters,’ stop glorifying ‘switches,’ and stop wearing those ski masks everywhere which perpetuates you as some ‘opp,’” Atkins told CWBChicago recently. “When those who live a certain lifestyle try to hang with ‘regular’ class citizens, they put everyone at risk.”

“Switches” are after-market devices that turn some semi-automatic handguns into automatic-firing weapons, similar to machine guns.

“If people know that after a certain hour, the likelihood of them being shot by an unknown and unprovoked assailant are at a higher risk, they will be less likely to be out and about, and they may become more proactive with the supervision of their children,” she continued.

“At the end of the day, five-year-olds are being killed by gun violence, 14-year-olds are being killed by gun violence, 78-year-olds are being killed by gun violence, pregnant women are being killed by gun violence, young boys with bright futures are being killed by gun violence, fathers are being killed by gun violence, and this shouldn’t be happening,” said Atkins.

While Native Sons calls the movement an “ordinance,” no legislation has been drafted to formalize enhanced penalties for people who choose to shoot guns between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

“We are not waiting for a bill or law to enforce what we feel needs to be done – this is a movement being carried along by social media and the media,” Atkins explained.

She said Ald. Hadden is supporting the group’s efforts. Hadden’s office did not respond to an email from CWBChicago about the alder’s commitment.

Ideally, people would never shoot guns in Chicago, but that’s not a realistic possibility, Atkins acknowledged.

“Not everyone is willing to drop their beef,” she said. “If you aren’t mentally and emotionally equipped to solve disputes in a healthy manner, if you can’t help but harm each other – do so in a capacity in which children, elderly and those not involved in high-risk activities are less likely to be affected.”

Atkins hopes more alders and police district council members will endorse Native Sons’ proposal.

“I myself have reached out to active gang members in regards to this ordinance and have had more positive feedback than negative and have even had some of them (a small few) post this ordinance to their social media as well,” Atkins explained. “We live in a trend society, let’s get the right things trending – the more media, government officials, and community residents believe in this ordinance and stand behind it, the more likely the people will align with the ordinance.”