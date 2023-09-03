By

Chicago is suing two car companies because criminals steal their cars. So, it makes sense for Chicago to sue murder victim’s families for not getting out of the way of bullets. Think this is satire? It might be—but this is Chicago—if you can sue manufacturers of cars for having cars stolen, why not sue murder victim’s families?

Chicago is satire—except they make it the law.

City Of Chicago Sues Murder Victims For Not Getting Out Of The Way Of Bullets

BabylonBee.com, 9/1/23 https://babylonbee.com/news/city-of-chicago-sues-murder-victims-for-not-getting-out-of-the-way-of-bullets?utm_source=The%20Babylon%20Bee%20Newsletter&utm_medium=email

CHICAGO, IL — Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced this week that Chicago is bringing a lawsuit against the estates of thousands of murder victims for failing to step out of the way of bullets when they were shot at.

“There is a crime wave being fed by too many sluggish shooting victims,” said Johnson to a roomful of gang members disguised as journalists. “How hard is it to take a couple of steps to the right, or maybe duck once in a while? The gross negligence of Chicago’s murder victims is out of control and we will hold them accountable.”

The lawsuit comes as part of a multi-pronged effort to fight crime in the city, which will also include suing convenience store owners for having so many tempting treats to steal, suing car manufacturers for making cars that can be broken into, and suing babies for being too easy to kidnap.

“We will do everything in our power to protect our citizens short of holding criminals accountable for their actions,” said Johnson. “And next time someone shoots at you, do the right thing and get out of the way.”

“Or we are coming for you.”

At publishing time, Chicago had announced they would be suing all the residents of the city for having the bad judgment to live in such a dangerous place.