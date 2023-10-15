By

The terrorist sympathizers on our college campus have no problem bullying and assaulting other students who support freedom. But, they do not want to lose their chance for big jobs and hug salaries. So, now they are backtracking on their support for the rape, assaults and kidnappings of their friends, the Hamas.

I think it is time for the FBI to do its job. Deport those here on student visa’s. The, name by name, end any student loans—and immediately force the payments of the loans owned. Then, the colleges need to expel ALL these students, especially the frauds who “backtracked”—as a danger to the college community.

Then the FBI needs to arrest them and hold them without bail, as a danger to the community. Treat them like the gestapo has treated those involved in January 6.

College Students Backtrack on Hamas, Rush to Hide Connections and Pro-Hamas Statements

By Eric Lendrum, American Greatness, 10/13/23 https://amgreatness.com/2023/10/13/college-students-backtrack-on-hamas-rush-to-hide-connections-and-pro-hamas-statements/

Less than a week after Israel was struck by a devastating mass invasion by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, American college students who initially voiced support for the terrorists have now been forced to recant their statements for fear of being canceled.

As Just The News reports, perhaps the biggest example thus far is the story of Ryna Workman, the president of NYU Law’s Student Bar Association. Workman, a black woman who identifies as “non-binary,” had applied for a job with the law firm Winston and Strawn; after she had initially been accepted, the firm then sent out a public statement revoking her job offer after she stated that Israel “bears full responsibility” for the terrorist attacks, which she described as “Palestinian resistance” and “necessary.”

Elsewhere, students at Harvard are now facing backlash after over 30 student groups signed onto a public letter denouncing Israel as an “apartheid regime,” calling the Jewish state “the only one to blame” for the violence. Three days after the attacks, the list of signatories was removed, although archived versions still exist which include the full list.

After the list’s publication, Harvard alumnus and hedge fund CEO Bill Ackman said that “a number of CEOs” had approached him to ask if Harvard would reveal the identities of the student groups, “so as to insure that none of us inadvertently hire any of their members.”

Members who defend “inconceivably despicable acts” against civilians should “not be able to hide behind a corporate shield,” Ackman added.

In addition, a truck began driving around the Harvard campus featuring pictures and names of the students who signed onto the letter.

Max Meyer, former editor of Stanford Review, has since created a list of “Hitlerite college radicals” who support Hamas, and have bee “rapidly deleting their online presences” in order to hide from the consequences of their actions. After Google removed his list, Meyer moved “The Terror List” to another website.

Almost immediately after the initial attacks, many waves of pro-Palestine protests began suddenly arising all across the United States, leading some to speculate that the protests were not natural and were instead astroturfed by special interests.