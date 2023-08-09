Colman: BRING BACK STEVE JOBS

By

Government is doing all it can to ensure innovators are quashed. Between mandates, regulations, taxation and the ubiquitous lawsuits, the creative people are held back by the unproductive, unimaginative bureaucrats.

“California, including the rest of the United States, seems stuck with candidates who are obsessed with issues like wokeness, abortion, indictments of a former president, and the opposition to such constitutional liberties like freedom of speech.

It’s time to move on. Where is Steve Jobs when we need him?”

BRING BACK STEVE JOBS

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 8/10/23 www.capoliticalreview.com

Steve Jobs was a genius. California and the rest of the nation need more individuals like Jobs.

Jobs, who lived in California’s Silicon Valley, died in 2011 at age 56.

Like his counterparts at Microsoft, Google, and Facebook, Jobs revolutionized the economic landscape.

Jobs was the architect of Apple, the high-technology company that is now worth $3 trillion.

Think of Jobs’ creations in personal computing, the iPhone, the iPad, the iPod, Pixar, and more.

Also (unrelated to Jobs), consider the hand-held calculator. Try dividing 41,367 by 506. What took many minutes by hand now takes about a second.

In addition to Jobs, California produced Hewlett-Packard, the Silicon Valley computer-printing giant.

And then there were the Big Three, who were influential in miniaturization: Andrew Grove; Gordon Moore, and Donald Noyce. These three Californians were instrumental in forming Intel (once called Integrated Electronics).

To compete economically in today’s world, entrepreneurs are needed.

California and the rest of the United States need to encourage entrepreneurship. This can be done by having elected officials remove barriers to entrepreneurial activity.

The corporate income tax should be abolished. And there must be fewer regulations.

The corporate income tax is really just another business expense, like the monthly utility bill or telephone bill. The corporate income tax just makes innovation harder.

It’s a shame that today’s crop of presidential aspirants is not addressing entrepreneurial activity. Where are the candidates like Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton, both of whom who favored entrepreneurial activity?

