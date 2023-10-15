Colman: DONALD TRUMP’S HEBREW PROBLEM

By

Donald Trump’s daughter and some grandchildren are Jewish. His son in law, and a senior advisor during his Presidency, Jared Kushner, is Jewish. Unlike any other President, he created the Abraham Accords, which brought peace to the Middle East—and then Biden in his stupor, annulled them—and now we are sowing the results—a war in the Middle East. Anti-Semitic? That describes Joe Biden who used his office to FINANCE the Iranian terrorist nation.

Let me see if I can understand this—Trump has two bad people to lunch and he is a bad person. But, we ignore him bringing peace to the Middle East and sanctioning Iran, that makes him a bad person.

As far as I am concerned, peace is more important than a lunch.

DONALD TRUMP’S HEBREW PROBLEM

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 10/16/23 www.capoliticalreview.com

Is Donald Trump an anti-Semite? Is he an anti-Zionist?

Former President Donald Trump’s remarks about the current situation in Israel and his actions about Jews in general require a “yes” answer to both questions.

In November 2022, Trump invited two avowed anti-Semites, Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, to his country club in Florida.

On Oct. 7, 2023, members of Hamas, an anti-Israel group located in the Gaza Strip, attacked Israel. Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of Israelis died. So did Americans living in Israel. The Gaza Strip is adjacent to the south of Israel. Some victims of the Hamas raid took Israelis and Americans hostage.

In an editorial in The Wall Street Journal (Oct. 13, 2023), Trump is quoted as saying that . . . “Hezbollah is very smart. They’re all very smart.” Hezbollah is an Iranian-backed, Islamic group located in Lebanon and has called for the destruction of Israel.

The Journal’s editorial continued: “ . . . Trump can’t help himself from making everything about himself. That’s the same way he handled the Covid crisis, and it’s what voters would get in a second Trump term in a much more dangerous world.”

The Journal, a conservative newspaper editorially, is not the equivalent of MSNBC, which, for years, has been highly critical of Trump.

Nor is the Journal a replica of CNN, which has been accused of anti-Trump bias.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a Republican, who is now running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, told CNN: “He’s [Trump’s] a fool.”

Trump was first elected president of the United States in 2016. He won the Electoral College vote but lost the popular vote. In 2020, Trump lost the presidency to Joe Biden.

Trump is a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Other Republican presidential candidates showed up for two recent debates. Trump was absent both times.

Trump is 77 years old. In November 2023, Biden will turn 81.

In addition to his anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism Trump, as president, was ambivalent about supporting America’s allies in Europe and Asia.

Israel was founded in May 1948. To keep its independence, Israel has had to fight many wars.

The Roman Empire destroyed Biblical Israel in 70 AD (70 CE). In 70 A.D., many Jews in Biblical Israel had to flee to countries in Asia Minor, North Africa, and Europe. The Jews who left Biblical Israel encountered vicious anti-Semitism on their new locations. Beginning in the 1600’s and through today, many Jews entered America (or the land that became America), where religious liberty was part of the nation’s Constitution.

America does not need an anti-Zionist and an anti-Semite as president of the United States. This does not mean that American voters should select a Democrat to replace Trump.

But Americans should not elect Trump for any public office -– now or in the future.