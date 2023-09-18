Colman: GOOD RIDDANCE

By

We know that with 51 National Socialist Democrats in the Senate, Biden can not be impeached. Richard Coleman is suggesting a new way to end the reign of the Biden Crime Family—a national Recall election, similar to what California did to Grey Davis in 2002.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“No one knows, but history suggests that a recall election might have been effective against Trump. In addition, a recall election against Biden might also prove effective.

The federal Constitution would have to be amended to permit the recall of a federally-elected official. Perhaps, the time has come to amend the Constitution to permit American voters to recall politicians whom voters dislike.”

This expresses the frustration people are feeling. Sadly, it would take 37 States to approve this—not enough time, since Biden is destroying our nation every day.

GOOD RIDDANCE

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 9/19/23

California, over 100 years ago, figured out how to get rid of unpopular politicians.

What California did was to devise a mechanism that was faster and easier than the federal government’s ability to eliminate a politician by impeachment and conviction.

When Hiram Johnson was California’s governor (from 1911 to 1917), the state enacted reforms to eliminate ineffective or corrupt politicians.

During Johnson’s tenure, California adopted three reforms: the recall, the ballot initiative, and the referendum.

Recall means the removal, by popular vote, of an elected official.

The ballot initiative allows a person or group to collect voters’ signatures to put a measure on the ballot. One famous initiative was Proposition 13 of 1978. Two men, Howard Jarvis and Paul Gann, led an effort, using voters’ signatures, to have voters themselves, not bureaucrats, control changes in property-tax rates.

The referendum gives California voters an opportunity to approve or reject an act passed by the state legislature.

In 2003, California’s voters decided that they had had enough of Democratic Governor Gray Davis. On Oct. 7, 2003, California’s voters, by a 55.4 percent margin, eliminated Davis from his role as governor. On the same date, voters, in a separate ballot segment, elected Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Republican, as the new governor. Schwarzenegger, until his election as governor, had been a body-builder and movie actor. Had Davis won the recall election, he would have stayed in office, and the separate ballot segment would have been meaningless.

Currently, Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are considering impeaching President Joseph Biden. If impeached by a majority House vote, Biden would go on trial in the U.S. Senate. To achieve a conviction, a two-thirds vote would be needed.

In all of American history, no president has ever been convicted after being impeached.

However, if the federal government had California’s recall mechanism, removal of a president could be done more effectively.

The federal government ought to forget about impeaching and convicting an incumbent president. President Donald Trump, who served from 2017 to 2021, was impeached twice but was never convicted.

No one knows, but history suggests that a recall election might have been effective against Trump. In addition, a recall election against Biden might also prove effective.

The federal Constitution would have to be amended to permit the recall of a federally-elected official. Perhaps, the time has come to amend the Constitution to permit American voters to recall politicians whom voters dislike.