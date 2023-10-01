Colman: SOCIALISM AMERICAN STYLE

By

This is the Platform of the Nationalist Socialist Party:

Government only health care, education, use of tax dollars to promote racism and sexual grooming. They want your car, use tax dollars to build housing for government employees. They do not believe in stopping crime, nor do they believe in borders.

They believe children belong to the government. Your job is controlled by government—wages, benefits and working conditions. They want to force you to pay bribes to unions if you want to work.

Even when science proves different, they want you to close you schools, businesses and churches. Then is you want to keep you job or be in public, you must wear a worthless mask—and take a dangerous drug, that is a KNOWN killer—but not allow you to take the drugs that save your life.

This is American Socialism, Democrat Party style. Oh, and government tells the media and social media which is allowed to be told the public and to censor science and facts.

SOCIALISM AMERICAN STYLE

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ronen Tivony/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (10574651h) Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally in Los Angeles. Joe Biden Presidential Election Campaign, Los Angeles, USA – 03 Mar 2020

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 10/2/23 www.capoliticalreview.com

Could America be on the verge of a socialist movement?

Generally, socialism means that government controls a nation’s means of production, distribution, and the exchange of goods and services.

In Great Britain in 1900, the Labor Party was founded. (In British usage, “labor” is spelled “labour.”)

The British Labor Party was an outgrowth of the trade union movement and the socialist parties of the 19th century. In the 1920’s, the British Labor Party overtook the Liberal Party and became the main opponent of Britain’s other major party, the Conservative Party (also known as the Tories).

On Sept. 26, 2023, America’s Democratic president, Joseph Biden, visited the picket lines of striking auto workers in Michigan.

On the next day, Sept. 27, 2023, the leading Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, also gave a speech to auto workers in Michigan. Trump spoke at a location near where Biden appeared.

With both Biden and Trump appearing before auto workers, one can ask: Does America now have two candidates who support auto workers and the possible socialist platforms that accompany trade unionism?

From 1945 to 1951, the British Labor Party had a huge majority in the British parliament. Under Prime Minister Clement Attlee, according to an internet article, presided “over a policy of nationalizing major industries and utilities including the Bank of England, coal mining, the steel industry, electricity, has, and inland transport (including railways, road haulage, and canals).”

The article continued, saying that “it [the Labor Party] developed and implemented the ‘cradle to grave” welfare state . . .”

No one knows if Biden or Trump would do what the Attlee government in Britain did. But the sympathies of both Biden and Trump for auto workers might mean that government could play a larger role in American life.

Nationalizing major parts of the American economy would require congressional approval –- something that is not certain.

Labor unions in the United States (and elsewhere) have a tendency to support restrictions on international trade. The goal of such restrictions is to protect domestic jobs. Both Trump and Biden have protectionist tendencies. In the case of Trump, he supports, if he wins the 2024 presidential election, a 10 percent tariff on imports. Biden has also supported protectionist policies.

The problem with protectionism is that foreign nations can -– and will — retaliate by establishing tariffs on American exports.

The big question for Americans is this: Are both Trump and Biden incorporating into their respective presidential campaigns support for the policies of labor unions and the protectionism associated with the trade-union movement?