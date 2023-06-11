Colman: TRUE DIVERSITY

By

Is diversity the mix of skin color, sexual ideology, nationalities—or a scam to divide our Nation-U Plubis Urum used to be our motto. Now, it is sexism, racism and hate—free speech is not allowed, because it has diverse views. Churches are closed or harassed because they provide alterative thoughts. Schools are allowed to teach one thought and belittle others, in the name of diversity.

End diversity—reapply Freedom.

TRUE DIVERSITY

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 6/12/23 www.capoliticanreview.com

Americans keep hearing about DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion).

The current DEI, which affects university admissions and hiring is not satisfactory.

Diversity does not include left-handed people. These people make up about 9.2% of the population.

Try using a typical scissors. In general, scissors are made for right-handed people.

Cell phones and adding machines are also made for right-handed people. Try winding a watch using the left hand.

Look at some foreign languages.

In French, the word for left is “gauche.” In English, “gauche” means awkward or clumsy.

Also, in French, the word for right is “droit.” In English, there is the word “adroit,” which means skilled, is derived from the French word “droit.”

Now, take a look at Latin. The Latin word for left is “sinister.” In English, “sinister” means evil.

The Latin word for right is “dexter.” In English, a similar word, “dexterous,” means handy.

Many prominent people are or were left-handed. Here is a partial list: Bill Clinton; Barack Obama; Jay Leno; Babe Ruth; Gerald Ford; Paul McCartney; Harpo Marx; Judy Garland; Bill Gates (originally of Microsoft); Michael Bloomberg (the former mayor of New York); and Benjamin Netanyahu (the prime minister of Israel).

There is no complete proof, but Albert Einstein was believed to have been left-handed. However, his German education made him write with his right hand.

Did the right-handed establishment ever make a mistake? Yes, in baseball a left-handed batter has a shorter distance to reach first base than a right-handed batter.

Left-handed people are tired of discrimination. A remedy is needed.

It’s time for left-handed people to demand 9.2% of all university admissions and 9.2% of all jobs. It’s also time for manufacturers to make more products (like golf clubs) for left-handed people.

Left-handed people will not go away. These people demand their “rights” – if “rights” is the appropriate word.

The time has come for true diversity.