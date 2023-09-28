By

Oakland schools have a more than 30% daily absentee rate. Those attending get a full dose of sexual grooming, full blast racist education, little in the way of an education to get the students ready for their future jobs and career.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“One continuing financial drain is under-enrolled schools; nine of Oakland’s elementary schools enroll under 200 students, with one at just 91, San Francisco Chronicle reporter Jill Tucker wrote in an article Monday.

The district was already facing difficulties balancing over the next two years before it approved a pay raise for teachers that will add $110 million in costs over the next three years. And that, Castro pointed out, doesn’t include raises for other staff employees that have not been negotiated.

They already have a massive deficit, yet agreed to contracts they can not pay! Obviously these folks can’t even do math.

County superintendent once again warns Oakland Unified to address projected deficit

JOHN FENSTERWALD, EdSourcE, 9/25/23 https://edsource.org/updates/county-superintendent-once-again-warns-oakland-unified-to-address-projected-deficit

Just as her predecessor, L.K. Monroe, did before being defeated for re-election last year, Alameda County Superintendent of Schools Alysse Castro is warning Oakland Unified that it cannot continue to ignore its financial straits.

Castro cited “troubling and troublingly familiar pattern of not implementing standard accounting practices, deferring decision making, and breaking commitments” in a letter this month to the district.

One continuing financial drain is under-enrolled schools; nine of Oakland’s elementary schools enroll under 200 students, with one at just 91, San Francisco Chronicle reporter Jill Tucker wrote in an article Monday.

The district was already facing difficulties balancing over the next two years before it approved a pay raise for teachers that will add $110 million in costs over the next three years. And that, Castro pointed out, doesn’t include raises for other staff employees that have not been negotiated.

The previous school board voted to close five under-enrolled elementary schools, but the current board reversed that decision in January, and it was time to “put it to bed once and for all,” President Mike Hutchinson said.

Oakland, with 33,000 students, has long had about twice as many schools as districts with similar enrollment.

Hutchinson said the district would look for cost efficiencies elsewhere and would do a “redesign” of the under-enrolled schools to attract more families to them.