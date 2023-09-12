By

This is what it is like to live in a war zone.

“The couple, 21-year-old Carlos Loera and 18-year-old Ashley Guzman, were simply inside the car with their baby when the shots rang out. Loera died at the scene and Guzman died at a hospital.

The baby was in a booster seat and only suffered minor wounds from bullet fragments.

There were at least five bullet holes in the driver’s-side window of the Infiniti as police collected evidence Monday, video from the scene showed.

No one, at any time is safe from being a victim. No city is safe. YOU are not safe—and the National Socialists want to take away your guns, so criminals will be safe.

Couple Fatally Shot While Sitting in Car with One-Year-Old in Gun-Controlled California

AWR HAWKINS, Breitbart, 9/7/23 https://www.breitbart.com/2nd-amendment/2023/09/07/couple-fatally-shot-while-sitting-in-car-with-one-year-old-in-gun-controlled-california/

A young couple was shot and killed on Labor Day while sitting in a car with their one-year-old baby in gun-controlled Los Angeles, California.

FOX 11 reported the incident occurred in Harbor City around 6:40 p.m.

FOX News noted the baby’s wounds were treated and then the baby was released to family members.

The shooting is believed to have been gang-related.

California is the No. 1 state in the nation for gun control, according to Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety. CA’s gun controls include universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a 10-day waiting period for gun purchases, a limit on the number of guns law-abiding citizens can purchase each month, firearm registration requirements, a red flag law, and numerous other controls.

Nevertheless, the FBI showed that CA was also No. 1 for “active shooter incidents” in 2021.

On June 10, 2023, Breitbart News observed that over 17 percent of annual United States firearm murders occur in California.