The mental illness is here again. People who fear living want you to fear life, again. Go behind a mas, isolate yourself, stay at home, lock down.

COVID Hysterics UNITE… And Mask-Up!

Déjà vu… masking, vaccines, boosters… do what you are told!

The Sacramento Bee is hysterically reporting “the number of patients in California hospitals with COVID-19 this week reached its highest point in five months.” Oh no! We’re all going to die! (eventually).

Just how burdened are California’s hospitals with COVID-19 patients?

“There were 1,668 total hospital patients with COVID-19 in California as of Aug. 26, according to the most recent state data. That’s 182 more than the previous week, according to Thursday’s weekly update from the California Department of Public Health.”

California has 1,668 COVID hospitalizations – out of 40 million people?

Here we go again – I’m repeating myself from the last 3 years of COVID reporting – the truly important measurement is deaths from COVID-19, and those in the ICU.

The California Department of Public Health reports 0.02 new deaths (per 100K).

The Sacramento Bee headline reports “California’s COVID-19 hospital tally reaches 5-month high as virus spread continues.”

This “5-month high” may technically be accurate as there were virtually no COVID cases for 5 months, and now there are 1,668 in the hospital.

More accurately, while CDC Director Mandy Cohen said Tuesday that recently up to 10,000 people a week have been hospitalized with COVID in the entire country, she added, that’s far fewer than the 40,000 such hospitalizations a week the U.S. had at its highest point a year ago August 2022, NPR reported Thursday. So why all of the media hysteria?

In Sacramento, “The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Sacramento County dropped while the test positivity rate increased again.”

Sacramento’s Department of Public Health has been so unworried about COVID, they haven’t even updated their COVID dashboard since February 2023:

And this screen shot shows it hasn’t been updated since 3/1/2023:

There aren’t even any current updates on the Sacramento County COVID website – they refer people to “visit the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) COVID-19 website.​”

On the CDPH website for Sacramento County, it shows no deaths since June:

Predictably, and despite being discredited as the funder of gain-of-function research, “Former White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci on Saturday defended masking amid a rise in COVID cases across the country, saying he hopes people would listen to advice from health officials. In an interview on CNN, Fauci said he is worried Americans won’t listen to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — even if masking becomes necessary again,” The Hill reported. Gain-of-function research is intentionally making a virus more effective against humans.

Leave it to CNN to trot out Fauci to confuse people about mask-wearing – from “Masks aren’t really effective,” to “I do not recommend that you wear a mask, particularly since you are going to a very low risk location,” to “It’s ‘Common Sense’ to Wear Two or THREE Masks.” All of those are Anthony Fauci quotes.

Fauci will say anything depending on who he is talking to. And that is not science even though Fauci pompously said, “I represent science.”

NPR reports, “As U.S. COVID hospitalizations rise, some places are bringing mask mandates back.” And some places are pushing vaccines again. “Vaccines in particular are really powerful at preventing severe disease, and a new version could be available soon,” NPR opines. “A CDC advisory committee is meeting to discuss an updated booster on September 12.”

“Déjà vu… masking, vaccines, boosters… do what you are told!

Never let a crisis go to waste. This is about government officials attempting another command and control event to which, most people will offer the middle finger as a response.

Oh – and “Antimicrobial Face Mask does not protect users against bacteria, viruses, germs or other disease organisms,” the box says.