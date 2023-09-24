By

Even the rich and elite realize that Guv Newsom is a National Socialist Democrat, a poster child for fascism, corruption and economic disaster.

“Music mogul David Foster’s daughters Erin and Sara said they “hate” California Governor Gavin Newsom (D), who they called “the worst,” and accused him of trying to turn the Golden State socialist.

“Newsom is the worst, like, actually the worst,” Sara said during Thursday’s episode of The World’s First Podcast with Erin & Sara Foster, to which Erin responded by saying, “Yeah, I hate him.”

“It’s really fucked up, what’s happening here,” Sara continued. “Is the goal to be Venezuela? Is the goal to be a socialist state? I don’t know.”

Erin reacted by saying, “Whatever the goal is, I am getting a place in Nashville,” to which Sara admitted that she is “jealous” of her sister for being able to leave California.”

I pray that Newsom is the National Socialist Democrat candidate for President. This could be 1984 again for the GOP.



David Foster’s Daughters Slam California Gov. Gavin Newsom: ‘It’s Really F**ked Up What’s Happening Here … Is the Goal to Be Socialist?’

ALANA MASTRANGELO, Breitbart, 9/23/23 https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2023/09/23/david-fosters-daughters-slam-california-gov-gavin-newsom-its-really-fked-up-whats-happening-here-is-the-goal-to-be-socialist/

“I’m jealous, because — if anyone follows me, you know that I have a lot of complaints about the city we live in, and the state we live in,” she said. “And people are always like, ‘Why don’t you just leave?’ Guys, it’s not that easy. I’m born and raised here. My entire family is here.”

Erin — who suggested that she herself is liberal by complaining about pro-life legislation and freedoms related to the Second Amendment in Tennessee — noted that she would love to pay Nashville taxes.

“The government in California are very aware that people are trying to not pay California taxes,” she said. “So you have to prove that your doctor is in Nashville, your therapist is in Nashville, you have to prove that your grocery bills are coming from Nashville. We would have to, like, properly move to pay those taxes.”

Sara responded by saying that she blames “everything on Newsom.”

“Yeah, and you know what Newsom is doing now? — I blame everything on Newsome — they’re trying to pass a bill where if you leave the state, because you’re like, ‘I’m unhappy here, crime is through the roof, the public education isn’t great’ they are trying to bass a bill where you have to pay [taxes] for ten years,” she said.

“That’s insane,” Erin reacted, to which Sara warned, “We could get to a point in California where they’re like, ‘Okay, you want to move to Texas? Well, you’re still going to pay California for ten years after you relocate.”

The sisters also discussed whether or not they would like the California governor if they were at “a dinner party” with him.

“Here’s the thing,” Sara said. “I’m sure he’s a perfectly nice person. I’m not talking to him as a friend. I’m sure if I sat across from him at a dinner table, I would love this guy,” to which Erin bluntly responded with, “I don’t know if you’d love him at a dinner party.”

“I’m just saying — he is who is running our state,” Sara said. “So, unfortunately, all that goes aside, I don’t care who you know, who you’re friends with, what mutual friends we have.”

“I don’t give a shit,” Sara affirmed. “You are running the state, and your policies are whack. Therefore, I’m coming for you.”

Erin and Sara are the daughters of legendary artist and music mogul David Foster, who has an estimated net worth of $150 million.