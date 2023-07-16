Democrat John Garamendi:  We ONLY Want Bigots in the Military

By

If the recruits knew the slavery background in the U.S. they would know that Democrats defended slavery. If they knew who segregated the military and Federal civil service, they would find out that President Woodrow Wilson, a Socialist Democrat did that. The recruits will also find out that a white Socialist, Margaret Sanger created Planned Parenthood to kill off black babies.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Maybe we should teach the real history to the recruits. But, that is not the purpose of the military—it is to secure our nation. Worse, the goal og Garamendi is to severely limit recruitment to the military—who wants to join the KKK in green?

“On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) stated that the version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed by the House will cause “a major recruiting problem that they’re putting onto the military” because the military needs “to understand the racial issues, they need to understand the history of slavery in this country.” And argued that “extremist policies” have to be eliminated from the NDAA and “go back to basics.”

Dem Rep. Garamendi: We Must ‘Go Back to Basics’ and Keep Military DEI or Put ‘Major Recruiting Problem’ on Military

Photo courtesy pd2020@sbcglobal.net, flickr

IAN HANCHETT, Breitbart, 7/15/23 https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2023/07/15/dem-rep-garamendi-we-must-go-back-to-basics-and-keep-military-dei-or-put-major-recruiting-problem-on-military/

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) stated that the version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed by the House will cause “a major recruiting problem that they’re putting onto the military” because the military needs “to understand the racial issues, they need to understand the history of slavery in this country.” And argued that “extremist policies” have to be eliminated from the NDAA and “go back to basics.”

Garamendi stated, “If this bill passes, it’s going to be extremely difficult to recruit the American population. Keep in mind, 50% of the men and women between the age of 18 and 30 — [those are] the prime recruiting ages — they are minorities. These pieces of legislation simply ignore that fact. And the reality is, the military needs to understand. They need to understand the racial issues, they need to understand the history of slavery in this country. They need to understand that women need to have access to all kinds of reproductive rights and programs. The reality is, because of what the Republicans have put in this bill, that will not be available. So, we have a major recruiting problem that they’re putting onto the military.”

Garamendi also stated, “We’ve got to get rid of these extremist policies and go back to basics. The basics [are] being able to recruit into our military at least half of our population, and the other half being women.”