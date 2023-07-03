By

The guy that became a firefighter after high school is now safe from lawyers, radicals, and those in the entertainment field from robbing him. Folks that earn hundreds of thousands a year, prefer to be deadbeats when it comes to paying off their education loans.

The lady that became a nurse is now safe from having her pension fund limited due to high taxes to finance Ethnic studies, Racist History and Taylor Swift history classes by people who refuse to pay THEIR debts.

While this is listed as satire, it isn’t—it is fact. The rich folks were trying to steal from the decent, honest working class folks.

Democrats Devastated As Supreme Court Bans Robbing The Poor

BabylonBee.com, 6/30/23 https://babylonbee.com/news/democrats-devastated-as-supreme-court-bans-robbing-the-poor?utm_source=The%20Babylon%20Bee%20Newsletter&utm_medium=email

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Leftists are devastated this morning after the Supreme Court passed down a new ruling that will ban robbing those who didn’t attend college to pay for the expensive and useless degrees of those who did.

“If the useless poor can’t pay for my $300,000 Diversity and Belonging Doctorate degree, what good are they?” said Dr. Mikayla Barnes, a local Starbucks shift manager. “What am I supposed to do now? Work more? I’m ruined!”

Sources say this tragic ruling will adversely affect the lives of thousands of feminists who will no longer be able to afford blue hair dye, and may now have to find a rich man to marry them. “How could the poors be so coldhearted to our suffering?” said Barnes. “Curse you, Clarence Thomas!”

At publishing time, Democrats had been rocked by further tragedy as SCOTUS ruled you can’t force Christians to do gay stuff.

