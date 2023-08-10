By

I guess Dylan, the male/female troll was not available to destroy Minnie Mouse.

“The Walt Disney Co. has teamed up with a transgender TikTok influencer to promote apparel for girls — specifically, Minnie Mouse-themed clothes that include a red dress, yellow pumps, and a red hair bow.

Transgender influencer Seann Altman — a biological male who identifies as “gender fluid” — created a promotional TikTok video for Disney Style, the company’s social media brand promoting Disney-themed clothing, makeup, and accessories.

This is not being gender fluid. Like Dylan, who killed off Bud Light, Seann is a male/female troll in it for the money. How many parents this Christmas are going to buy Minnie Mouse outfits for their daughters that are being modeled by a male. How soon before parents totally give up on Disney and the sick people running that company?

Disney Teams Up with Transgender TikTok Influencer to Promote Girls Apparel: ‘I Literally Look Like Minnie Mouse!’

DAVID NG, Breitbart, 8/7/23 https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2023/08/07/disney-teams-up-with-transgender-tiktok-influencer-to-promote-girls-apparel-i-literally-look-like-minnie-mouse/

In the video, which was first reported by the Twitter account @LeftismForU, he provides a dress-up tutorial to look like Minnie Mouse. The video was subsequently posted to Disney Style’s official TikTok account.

Altman models a red dress, which he accessorizes with a white petticoat, yellow high-heel shoes, and a belt. He then adds artificial buns to his hair to simulate Minnie’s ears and tops it off with Minnie’s signature red bow.

“I literally look like Minnie Mouse!” he enthuses.

The video is the latest example of Disney promoting transgenderism and gender non-conformity. As Breitbart News reported, Disneyland recently employed a mustachioed transvestite to welcome young girls into the park’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

In the past couple of years, Disney has fought Florida over its anti-grooming Parental Rights in Education law, created multiple transgender characters for its children’s shows, put gay characters at the center of its big-budget movies, and even launched an LGBTQ-themed apparel line.

In 2021, the Disney+ streaming service hosted This Is Me: Pride Celebration Spectacular, a musical special on YouTube starring drag queen Nina West, with performances of popular Disney songs re-imagined with LGBTQ themes.