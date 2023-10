By

Like the State of California, Disneyland is collapsing. It has set the cost of a visit so high that only the very rich and privileged can afford the “Magic Kingdom:

“Disney on Wednesday announced, effective immediately, it is raising ticket prices at Disneyland Resort by up to 9% (between $5 and $65 more), and annual pass prices are going up by as much as 10% at Walt Disney World.

At the Anaheim theme park, prices are going up for nearly every ticket option. Most price hikes will be between 7% and 9%, but officials noted the least expensive ticket option will remain at $104.”

At a time that inflation continues to rise and wages are going down, Disney is losing money on the Parks—so instead of lowering costs, they raise them, meaning even fewer can attend. Sounds like Disney officials used to work for government.

Disneyland raises prices for tickets, annual passes, parking

By Alexa Mae Asperin, Fox11, 10/11/23 https://www.foxla.com/news/disneyland-disney-world-raises-ticket-prices-cost-increase

Prices at both Disney World and Disneyland are jumping, effective immediately.

LOS ANGELES – Get ready to pay more if you want to go to Disneyland, or even Walt Disney World.

Prices of the Magic Key annual passes are going up between 3% and 21%.

“We are constantly adding new, innovative attractions and entertainment to our parks and, with our broad array of pricing options, the value of a theme park visit is reflected in the unique experiences that only Disney can offer,” a Disneyland representative said in a statement.

Here’s a breakdown of the ticket price increases:

Single-day, one-park Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park tickets:

1-Day, 1-Park, Tier 0 — $104 (no increase)

1-Day, 1-Park, Tier 1 — $119 (previously $114)

1-Day, 1-Park, Tier 2 — $134 (previously $129)

1-Day, 1-Park, Tier 3 — $154 (previously $144)

1-Day, 1-Park, Tier 4 — $169 (previously $159)

1-Day, 1-Park, Tier 5 — $184 (previously $169)

1-Day, 1-Park, Tier 6 — $194 (previously $179)

Multi-day Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park tickets:

Two-day ticket — $310 (previously $285)

Three-day ticket — $390 (previously $360)

Four-day ticket — $445 (previously $395)

Five-day ticket — $480 (previously $415)

Disneyland Park Hopper add-on prices:

One-day Park Hopper — $65 (no change)

Two-day Park Hopper — $65 ($5 increase)

Three-day Park Hopper — $70 ($10 increase)

Four-day Park Hopper — $70 ($10 increase)

Five-day Park Hopper — $75 ($15 increase)

Annual passes:

Inspire Magic Key — $1,649 (previously $1,599)

Believe Magic Key — $1,249 (previously $1,099)

Enchant Magic Key — $849 (previously $699)

Imagine Magic Key — $499 (previously $449)

You’ll also be paying more for parking – around $5 more across all options. For example, standard parking at Disneyland’s theme parks is increasing to $35 (previously $30), and preferred parking is going up to $55 (previously $50).

Parking at Disneyland’s hotels also increases from $35 to $40 for standard self-parking and from $65 to $70 for overnight valet parking.

At Disney World, date-based ticket prices aren’t going up, but prices for the annual passes are increasing. The price of annual passes will rise between $40 and $50, depending on the pass. Parking at the parks will rise from $25 to $30.

The price hikes come a week after Disney announced a special promotion for kids tickets as theme parks report a slowdown in attendance.

In announcing that deal, Disney officials offered some tips for saving money, suggesting that visitors:

Plan a visit well in advance to get a better idea of ticket prices and available reservations;

Consider purchasing multi-day tickets, which can lower the per-day cost;

Be on the lookout for seasonal ticket offers;

Bring reusable water bottles and snacks to save on expenses inside the park;

Take alternate transportation to the park to avoid parking costs; and

Explore on- and off-property hotels to find lower-cost accommodations.