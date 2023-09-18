Dove Soap:  We Promote Racist, Violent Haters

By

Here is another opportunity for the American public to use their buying power to kill off a hate filled brand—DOVE.

“Beauty products giant Dove is facing calls for a boycott after it partnered with a morbidly obese Black Lives Matter activist and hate hoaxer who wrecked a white University of Virginia student’s life over a “racist” comment that she later acknowledged was “misheard” in the latest example of a major corporate brand that has been burned by wokeness.

Apparently, the geniuses in Dove’s marketing department were unaware of the backlash that cost Bud Light and Target billions of dollars in market value earlier this year when they rolled out Zyahna Bryant for a “fat liberation” campaign despite her history of making false racial accusations.”

No need to march, donate to a cause, write letters or be a keyboard commando. Nope, all you have to do is NOT buy Dove soap. Just like Target and Bud Light, the folks at target prefer racists, pretenders and bigots instead of their decent customers.

Dove faces growing boycott over partnership with morbidly obese BLM activist and hate hoaxer

Chris Donaldson, Biz Pac Review, 9/15/23 https://www.bizpacreview.com/2023/09/15/dove-faces-growing-boycott-over-partnership-with-morbidly-obese-blm-activist-and-hate-hoaxer-1396195/

It didn’t take long before outrage over the brand’s choice of ambassadors drew outrage from consumers with calls to #BoycottDove along with other products owned by UK-based parent company Unilever.

Images have already been posted to social media showing Dove products that have been discarded in the trash as the buzz continues to build about the boycott.

“After hearing that Dove Beauty chose Zyahna Bryant – who ruined Morgan Bettinger’s life – for their “fat acceptance ambassador”, THIS lifelong large lady & now former Dove customer tossed out the last three bars of Dove product she will EVER buy. I have written to Unilever, too,” wrote one X user.