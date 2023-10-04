By

Here is more proof that San Fran is collapsing—even the Starbucks are fleeing.

“Starbucks is closing seven locations in Downtown San Francisco, spanning SoMa, the Financial District and Union Square areas, the company confirmed.

In a note sent to district managers Monday, Jessica Borton, the company’s regional vice president for Northern California, attributes the closures to “a standard process of evaluating our store portfolio annually.”

Between the crime, the homeless, the illegal aliens, San Fran is a dangerous place. I feel sorry for the people that still live in that town. But, since they elect National Socialists to office, this is what you should expect.



Downtown San Francisco Starbucks Shuttering Multiple Stores

Written by Kevin Truong, SF Standard, 10/3/23 https://sfstandard.com/2023/10/03/downtown-san-francisco-starbucks-shuttering-multiple-stores/

The following locations will be closed effective Oct. 22:

201 Mission St. (Mission and Main)

442 Geary St. (Geary and Taylor)

425 Battery St.

398 Market St.

780 Market St. (Fourth and Market)

555 California St.

1401 Van Ness Ave. (Bush and Van Ness)

Borton wrote that employees at the impacted stores would all be given opportunities to transfer to other locations and that the company currently operates more than 40 company-owned locations across San Francisco.

The San Francisco Business Times first reported on the closures.

“There are several factors Starbucks considers when tasked with the tough decision of closing a store, but it is all part of ensuring a healthy store portfolio,” Borton wrote.

Starbucks Renovations

The company also said it is investing $2.5 million in renovations at four locations in the city, including at 201 Powell St., 390 Stockton St., 3995 24th St. and 1800 Irving St.

Starbucks recently opened a new store at 201 Powell St., a delivery-only location at 90 Charter Oak Ave. and converted a store into a pick-up-only location at 333 Market St.

There have been several other high-profile business closures in Downtown San Francisco.

A San Francisco Target announced in late September it would close due to rampant shoplifting. The operators of the Westfield mall near Union Square announced they would turn over the mall to their bank, citing declining sales.

While Union Square has faced serious issues with closures, with roughly half of the area’s stores having closed since 2019, the shopping district has also welcomed new stores, including a hot yoga studio and high-end Spanish shoe store.