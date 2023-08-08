DUMB!!  Stockton Police Investigate 7-11 Clerks that STOPPED a Thief

By

Only in California can you get in trouble for stopping a crime. In fact, if the clerks had not stopped the thief, the thief would get away and even if caught, not charged with anything. So, in Stockton—thinking they are San Fran or L.A., good citizens are in trouble and the criminals is in the clear.

“The 7-Eleven clerks who were seen in a viral video stopping and beating a shoplifter, who threatened to kill them and has robbed the location before, are now being investigated by Stockton Police for assault.

KCRA reports the shoplifter stole cigarettes on July 28 and threatened the clerk he would shoot him if he intervened. On July 29 at the same 7-Eleven, a worker said the suspect demanded money at the store while simulating that he had a handgun. When the worker didn’t comply, the suspect grabbed food items and put them in a garbage bag before leaving.”

Shame on Stockton—you just opened the floodgates of crime. Congratulations.

We’ve Got an Update on the 7-Eleven Clerks Who Brought the Smack Down on Robber

Julio Rosas, Townhall, 8/7/23 https://townhall.com/tipsheet/juliorosas/2023/08/07/7-eleven-clerk-who-beat-robber-with-a-stick-is-now-being-investigated-n2626696

The suspect came back later that same day to steal even more cigarettes, this time using a garbage can to take more at once, and started to rob the place when the workers beat him with a large pole or stick.

The clerk mainly hit the suspect in the legs and buttocks as the man cried out in pain.

Stockton police they will forward the findings to the San Joaquin County district attorney for review after they finish investigating the incident. The man police believe to be the suspect admitted to them he did not know if he was assaulted.