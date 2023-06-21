Eber: Dump Trump?

By

The Presidential campaign season is open on the California Political News and Views. Last week Dr. Colman wrote in support of Gov. Chris Christie—or at least someone other than President Donald Trump. Today we have Rich Eber expressing why the GOP should not nominate Trump.

“According to a CNN poll released on Tuesday, Trump holds a 21-point lead over DeSantis (47-26), his closest Republican challenger, when Republicans and Republican-leaning voters were asked who they will support. The former president dropped six points on the early ballot question from CNN’s May poll. The June poll was conducted entirely after Trump was arraigned in federal court last week.”

Is a trend forming, or is this just a normal blip? If you would like to write an op-ed in support of President Trump, or any other GOP candidate for President contact me. If you would like to submit an article in favor of Joe Biden, contact me—along with a permission slip from your therapist.

Dump Trump? by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 6/22/23 www.capoliticalreview.com

It finally hit me while listening to a commentary of Brit Hume, Senior Political Correspondent for the Fox Network. This respected conservative journalist made a point in saying if politically motivated prosecutions Donald Trump are successful, they may be doing the Republican Party a favor.

A significant segment of GOP insiders feel the former President is unelectable. This is especially true with his low standing among important voter blocks ranging from suburban women to independents.

A similar conclusion was reached by Trump’s former Attorney General William Barr. He stated, “For the sake of the country, our party, and a basic respect for the truth, it is time that Republicans come to grips with the hard truths about President [DONALD] TRUMP’s conduct and its implications.”

Barr went on to say prosecution of Trump for holding top secret documents at his Florida residence was political in nature; but what he did in not returning the files was fundamentally wrong as well.

Considering the conclusions of Hume and Barr, how should loyal Republican’s proceed to select a winning candidate to oppose Biden or possibly Gavin Newsom next year.

Even considering the ex-President’s innocence to “Trumped up charges” should loyal party members Dump Trump in favor of a less controversial candidate?

While Trump is undoubtably a victim of malicious prosecution, yet he has placed himself in a position as a target of partisan legal actions. Putting aside the ridiculous indictment in New York by Progressive D.A. Alvin Bragg, Trump’s behavior before and after his election does not deserve a second term.

In voting for Donald Trump in both 2016 and 2020, I choose to ignore his less than stellar personal behavior. After all, we were choosing a CEO to run the Federal Government, not a Scout Master. Because his policies were sound, we could forget the personal attacks and name calling , that made voters of all persuasions cringe.

It is now 2023. We still need a working platform dealing with

Support of law enforcement that has disintegrated under Democratic leadership.

Immigration reform both legislatively and on the enforcement end with the Department of Homeland Security.

Reduce the influence of woke culture in schools and other aspects of our lives which undermines the American Dream.

Deal with the threat posed by Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) and the power of information provider companies such as Google, Apple, Twitter, Tic Tok , etc.

, etc. Declining influence of the United States abroad under the weak foreign policies of the Biden Administration.

Compromise with Democrats pertaining to the proliferation of assault weapons and abortion in such a way that these issues do not dominate the political landscape at the exclusion of more important topics.

For conservatives the question comes to mind what Republican candidate can be both elected along with having the political skills to achieve a major part of the GOP agenda.

At this point it is obvious Donald Trump is not the man for the job. While being a brilliant tactician in many areas, the guy is just too polarizing to be both elected and lead the people.

While conservatives appreciate Trump’s past contributions as President, his crude personality does not meet current needs. We want a candidate that appeals not only to Republicans, but independents and conservative Democrats as well. Don’t forget women for whom Trump reminds them of an abusive ex-boyfriend or husband.

At this juncture Donald Trump no longer has the credentials to lead his party.

If “The Donald” is not the answer, what individual should be chosen to carry on the GOP mantle? We would like to have someone with a proven track record, who gets along with Democrats, and can unite the country. Somewhere out there must be a candidate who is a cross between Franklin Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan, and Bill Clinton.

The first person who comes to mind is Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis. He has the credentials on the administrative side, especially when compared with Gavin Newsom. Where he might fall short is with book banning and First Amendment issues of censoring content on the internet.

Before a judgement is made about DeSantis, it will be interesting to see how he performs in debates and how his views come off on critical issues.

On the dark side, no prominent Democrat have challenged their increasingly senile leader. This compares to the Republican Party which has a strong rooster including:

Chris Christie: Former GOP governor of New Jersey: While he may be a touch too liberal for many Republicans, performing well at Town Halls and debates is a plus.

Mike Pence: VP under Trump. Pence is considered to be a good alternative to his former boss. However, his fundamentalist Christian views might be a turn-off to many voters. Currently, Pence looks awkward criticizing his former boss. In addition, Pence’s dull personality is unlikely to win over the masses.

Nikki Haley: Her qualifications being Ambassador to the U.N. and two term governor of South Carolina makes Haley a serious contender. Lacking enough appeal to become the standard bearer, she looks like a solid choice to be on the short list of GOP Vice-Presidential nominees.

Francis Suarez Mayor of Miami. He makes the list of candidates to watch because of charismatic appeal to younger voters, women, and people of color. The likeable Suarez may find a sweet spot with GOP voters trying to find an alternative to Donald Trump.

Tim Scott: Senator from South Carolina: It is difficult to watch commentators on CNN & MSNBC calling this African American as a traitor to his people for being a conservative. It is overt racism to judge anyone on the basis of skin color. Scott’s appeal as a man of integrity will certainly garner attention. Unless his candidacy catches fire, he looks like a solid choice for the VP slot.

There are several other candidates including Ryan Binkley, Doug Burgum, Larry Elder, Asa Hutchinson, Perry Johnson, and Vivek Ramaswamy, who at the present time seem to be on the periphery of qualifying to be given a slot on the debate stage.

One never knows. Republicans are sure to take a hard look at Donald Trump and those who oppose him. Issues and electability are sure to motivate the Dump Trump contingent in 2024.