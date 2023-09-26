Eber: Transgender Rights (Can we talk?)

By

It is time for an honest, adult discussion about “transgender”.

“Recently, a group called The Women’s Declaration International USA (WGI) held its convention.at the Hilton Hotel in San Francisco. The purpose of this gathering was to reinvigorate the Women’s Liberation movement.

Their agenda displeased a group demonstrating outside the Hilton who chanted, “What do we want? Trans justice. When do we want it? Now,” Honey Mahogany, chair of San Francisco’s Democratic Party said WDI is contributing to the spread of misinformation.

Against these charges the WDI issued a statement which read “We are enjoying our discussions about the rights, privacy and safety of women and girls, including reproductive liberty and the rights of lesbian and bisexual women.”

Their argument did not appease Transgender advocates. They criticized the Hilton for even hosting the WDI event. Apparently, the first amendment of the Constitution only applies if your side is heard.”

Are the few men who have “female” feelings more important than the rights and privacy of millions of women?

Should girls shower rooms and bathrooms be turned into a government school Chippendales program, with men stripping in these places to show girls their junk? We need a serious discussion, now.

Transgender Rights (Can we talk?) by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 9/27/23 www.capoliticalreview.com

Gee, I am not especially interested in the opera. Singing in foreign languages that can’t be understood without an interpreter is a turn-off for me.

With this being the case, should legislators in Sacramento pass laws forcing me to endure The Marriage of Figaro or the Barber of Seville? Of course not. This is clearly a case of taste versus toleration. Opera lovers should be free to enjoy their singing extravaganza’s. without interference.

Just leave me alone.

A similar situation exists today with the militant Transgender social movement. I have no problem with this group having equal rights guaranteed under our Constitution.

Until recently, those of transgender sexuality were not widely known to me.

This does not mean I am obligated to have a great deal of interest in their plight? Much like my indifference to opera, there are other subjects that currently are of more importance to me.

Does this lack of interest in the Transgender movement make me a bigot or some kind of Nazi operative? I sure hope not.

Growing up in San Francisco going back to when I worked on Harvey Milk’s campaign, I consistently have supported gay issues including marriage and property rights.

Discrimination of any type should not be part of our lives. Except when minors are involved, everyone should be free to select sexual partners of their own choosing. Recently, I participated in a local Gay Freedom parade in Clayton Ca. Such a record hardly qualifies me as a hater of the LBGBQ community.

With this said, we come to the debate pertaining to Transgender rights. Among discussion points are:

What restroom rules and regulations should be in place to protect both Transgender folks and those whom they encounter. As this is such a small segment of the population, I do not see the government, or the private sector, being forced to invest in special services. Transgender people should use the facilities assigned to their birth certificates. This is not a perfect system. but does not justify the amount of scrutiny given of late. Uni-sex toilets appear to have solved much of this problem.

What role if any should government take with this quasi-civil rights matter in schools? If a child is perceived to be transgender by teachers, are educators obligated to notify parents before taking any perceived corrective measures? No matter how many specialists are hired by school districts, any medication or treatment to be given should be in the hands of parents and legal guardians until the age of 18 is reached.

Are business’s obligated to make special accommodations for transgender employees once they are identified? Existing civil rights laws should cover this segment of the population. This is a classic “Don’t ask, don’t tell” situation.

The bottom line is that women need to visit the Women’s room, regardless of their mood on a given day. The same holds true for men.

Ambulance chaser attorney’s types should be discouraged from filing frivolous lawsuits about transgender rights. We don’t want a repeat of what transpired pertaining to costly legal proceedings against businesses for bogus claims under the American’s with Disabilities Act.

Given the small amount of alleged abuse of such a tiny segment of the population, Transgender rights just don’t merit so much attention. California being the first State to have a Transgender History Month last August is absurd. Using such criteria, future calendars will be required to add months for the purpose of accommodating additional social causes.

Bringing attention to the Transgender community in a floundering public education system, does not make much sense. With only 27% of enrolled students in California schools, performing in English and Math up to national grade level standards, additional distractions are hardly needed.

Progressive Democrats disagree with such an assessment. They have placed the perceived Transgender crisis at the top level of their social agenda. Anyone who does not support their imagined civil rights crusade, are considered to be hate mongers or Maga Republicans.

The protestors were not concerned about the Hilton, along with other hotels, experienced a severe loss of business during the Covid 19 epidemic. Added to this equation are San Francisco’s visible homeless population and high crime rates. It is certain the local Chamber of Commerce prefers to keep this subject “in the closet” so to speak.

The attention focused on Transgender Rights is an attempt by Progressive Democrats to focus attention in the 2024 election away from the sad record of the Biden Administration. Rather than talking about on inflation, energy prices, law enforcement, education, and quality of life subjects, Progressives prefer to discuss social issues.

It is easier for them to speak about their disdain for Donald Trump, imaginary voting rights abuse, abortion, perceived censorship of Woke educational, curriculum, and now Transgender rights.

Conservatives have been joined by many others in rejecting the notion the plight of the transgender community compares in importance to the civil rights movement 1960’s and the injustice the gay community has endured in the past.

Transgender rights should not be ignored. However, it simply does not merit being considered on the same level of being “I have a dream” material.

No offense to opera fans. Most of us are singing a different tune.