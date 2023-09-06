By

Beware—your EV could get on fire—for real.

This is another reason the cost of insurance for EV’s are so high. You really have to be rich and a risk taker to own an EV—or a whacked out environmentalist who does not believe in money or being fiscally responsible.



Electric Vehicles Catch Fire After Hurricane Idalia Flooding

By pagewriter, Page Traveler, 9/4/23 https://pagetraveler.com/electric-vehicles-catch-fire-after-hurricane-idalia-flooding/

Electric vehicles (EVs) have revolutionized the automotive industry, offering eco-friendly transportation options. However, recent reports of EVs catching fire after being exposed to floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia have raised concerns about their safety. It is crucial for EV owners to understand the risks and take necessary precautions to protect their vehicles. You may want to hold off on getting an EV just yet.

The Impact of Floodwater on EVs

Floodwater, especially when contaminated with salt, can pose a significant risk to electric vehicles. Salt particles present in the water can penetrate the battery and other electrical components, acting as conductors that may lead to short circuits and potentially ignite a fire. The risk of ignition can persist for weeks after a storm, making it essential to address the issue promptly.

Incidents of EV Fires After Hurricane Idalia

Following Hurricane Idalia, several incidents of EV fires were reported in Florida. At least two Tesla vehicles, located in Pinellas Park and Palm Harbor, caught fire after being contaminated by saltwater from storm surge. The Palm Harbor Fire Rescue issued a warning about saltwater exposure, stating that it can trigger combustion in lithium-ion batteries. It is critical for EV owners to be aware of the potential dangers and take immediate action to mitigate the risks.

Understanding the Risks

To comprehend the risks associated with EV fires after flooding, it is important to delve into the nature of the vehicles’ design. Electric vehicle battery packs are typically encased in metal and positioned at the bottom of the car. This design, while providing protection during normal operation, can make it challenging to access and extinguish a fire. In some cases, it may require tens of thousands of gallons of water and hours of firefighting efforts to fully extinguish the fire. Even then, there is a risk of the fire reigniting days later.

Precautionary Measures

To minimize the risk of EV fires and protect your vehicle in the event of flooding, it is crucial to follow precautionary measures recommended by manufacturers and authorities. Tesla, a prominent EV manufacturer, provides guidance for owners whose vehicles have been submerged due to flooding or extreme weather conditions. Here are some essential steps to take:

Treat the Vehicle as if it has been in an Accident: Contact your insurance company and inform them about the situation. Do not attempt to operate the vehicle without an inspection from an authorized shop. Relocate the Vehicle: Move the vehicle at least 50 feet away from structures and other combustible materials, such as other cars and personal property. This ensures that even if a fire ignites, it does not pose a threat to nearby objects. Engage Professional Assistance: Arrange for the vehicle to be towed or moved by professionals who understand the intricacies of handling EVs after flooding. It is crucial to seek expert assistance to minimize the risk of further damage or accidents.

Potential Impact on Other Electric Vehicles

While Tesla vehicles have been highlighted in the incidents following Hurricane Idalia, it is essential to recognize that other electric vehicles, including golf carts and electric scooters, may also be at risk. The potential consequences of saltwater contamination apply to a broader range of EVs. Therefore, owners of all electric vehicles should remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

Previous Incidents and Safety Concerns

The incidents of EV fires after hurricanes are not isolated incidents. Last year, during Hurricane Ian, 21 electric vehicles were reported to have caught fire due to flooding in Florida and the Carolinas. This raises concerns among officials and policymakers about the safety protocols implemented by auto-manufacturers amidst the Biden administration’s push for a transition away from gasoline-burning vehicles. It is crucial for manufacturers to continue developing safety measures to address these risks effectively.