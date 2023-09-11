By

What would you do if you found a man in a girl’s bathroom and your daughter was in it?

Perverts deserve to be confronted and arrested. Just because you are a man wearing a dress, that does not make you a woman.

“A father confronted a man trying to enter his daughter’s public restroom — and viewers say the video shows the same man who went viral in 2019 after going berserk on someone in a GameStop store for calling him “sir” and repeatedly shouted, “It’s ma’am!”

“My daughter goes into those bathrooms, and no man needs to be in there. Do you understand me?” the father exclaimed while confronting the transgender individual, who responded by insisting, “I’m not a man.”

Mental illness is not an excuse to abuse women. Until government enforces its laws against this, no girl or woman is safe. Shame on Biden, Newsom, Pelosi and the others for hating women—that is what this is, a hate crime.

Father Confronts Transgender Star of Viral ‘It’s Ma’am!’ Video in Daughter’s Restroom

DURHAM, NC – MAY 11: A gender neutral sign is posted outside a bathrooms at Oval Park Grill on May 11, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. Debate over transgender bathroom access spreads nationwide as the U.S. Department of Justice countersues North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory from enforcing the provisions of House Bill 2 (HB2) that dictate what bathrooms transgender individuals can use. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

ALANA MASTRANGELO, Breitbart, 0/7/23 https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/09/07/father-confronts-transgender-star-viral-its-maam-video-daughters-restroom/

“You are a man, start acting like a man,” the father responded, to which the trans individual said, “Do something, bitch, give me a reason,” appearing to get aggressive.

The father reacted by reiterating, “You’re a man! Act like one!” adding, “Why are you acting this way? I’m a man. So are you.”

“No, I’m not,” the man in woman’s clothing responded, to which the father asked, “Then what are you?”

The apparent transgender individual then said, “I was born intersex, dude. In case you don’t know what that is, I was born with both.”

“Sir, you’re going to have a problem if you keep going into women’s bathrooms,” the father warned. “Somebody’s going to do something to you. I’m just telling you the truth.”

The father was confronting the trans individual who apparently went viral in 2019 after he had a public meltdown in a GameStop store over another person calling him “sir.”

“You’re going to give me my fucking money back,” the trans individual can be heard saying to a GameStop employee in the 2019 video, to which someone else in the store reacts by saying, “Excuse me, sir, there’s a young man in here, and you need to watch your mouth.”

“Excuse me, it’s ma’am!” the man in women’s clothing exclaims, before repeatedly shouting, “It’s ma’am!” in the store.