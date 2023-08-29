FBI Gestapo Kill UnArmed Disabled Veteran at 6:00am..No Explanation

By

The Gestapo was used to terrify the community. Midnight raids, shootings without punishment, harassment of decent people who disagreed with the Fascist State.

Now we have a little reported story, the FBI in a predawn raid shot and killed an unarmed disabled veteran. Would they have shot Trump if he was home during their raid?

How do you trust the Gestapo/FBI—known for lying to courts, falsifying evidence and used to interfere with elections. This raid is the next step to see how much the American public will accept a Fascist State.

“It’s None of Your Business!” – FBI Refused to Tell Mother of Disabled Veteran Why They Stormed Her Home – Then Proceeded to Shoot and Kill her Disabled Veteran Son Theodore Deschler in Pre-Dawn Raid – No New Details Released

By Jim Hoft, The gateway Pundit, 8/27/23 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/its-none-your-business-fbi-refused-tell-mother/

The FBI shot up the home of a disabled veteran and shot him dead in a predawn raid in Henderson, Tennessee. The family wants answers.

There are still no answers from the FBI on why they found it necessary to raid the home of a disabled US veteran and shoot him dead on the morning of August 16th.

No more major media or local media covered the story. It was buried for another week when WBBJ posted a second report a week later on August 23rd.

The family says the FBI still to this day refuses to tell them why they conducted the raid and killed Deshler.

Brother Russell Deschler spoke with reporters last week. “There’s three up front and two on the sides they broke out… they were shooting flash…… smoke grenades.”





The FBI told Deschler’s mother who was at home at the time, “It’s none of your business,” when she asked them why they were there at her home.

According to the suspect’s mother who chose not to appear on camera, she was at the residence at the time. According to her, the FBI beat on the door and when she answered they pulled her out of the residence and put her in the back of a police vehicle. When she asked why they were there she was told, “It’s none of your business” by the agents. She told us the entire incident was probably 15 minutes from the time the agents arrived to when her son was shot.

“It was a senseless act. You know Teddy was a 100% disabled veteran. He had problems. He had severe PTSD. He had depression but he was getting help for it but this was senseless. He didn’t have a weapon on him. He was just trying to get out of the house because it was filled with tear gas,” Deschler said.

The family believes that Theodore was unarmed. They believe from the location of where the FBI agent took the shot through the garage window, you couldn’t see into the kitchen. The garage was full of old furniture, an old fridge, plus a door in the garage that Theodore was standing behind.

The Chester County Independent is the only other mainstream outlet that covered the FBI shooting.

There have been no new details after 10 days.