Florida becomes 26th state to allow people to carry concealed gun without permit

You are allowed to protect yourself in Florida. In California criminals are protected from cops arresting them and by DA’s they refuse to prosecute them.

While the Hollywood Slicky has 24/7 armed bodyguards paid for by taxpayers, citizens need to pray and hide. This is another reason families are fleeing to Florida, they are safer in that State.

By Charlotte Hazard, Just the News, 7/2/23 https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/gun-rights/sat-florida-becomes-latest-state-allow-conceal-carry-without-permit

Florida on Saturday became the most recent U.S state to allow people to carry a concealed gun without a government-issued permit.

The state joins 25 others in allows for so-called “conceal carry,” but those wanting to do so in Florida still must pass a background check and go through a three-day waiting period to purchase a gun.

Other states that do not require a license to conceal carry include Alabama, Kansas and Oklahoma.

The law went into effect July 1, after Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the legislative measure into law in April.

There were no reports Saturday of problems related to the law going into effect.

The measure DeSantis signed also eliminates a previous state requirement for training to carry a concealed weapon.

“You don’t need a permission slip from the government to be able to exercise your Second Amendment rights,” DeSantis, who is now a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, said during a recent campaign event.

Beyond the background check and wait period, those who want to carry a weapon that is concealed also must comply with other Florida gun ownership requirements including being at least 21, unless you are a member or veteran of the U.S. military; meeting citizenship and residency requirements; and not having a disqualifying criminal record.

“People that were not law-abiding citizens never got a concealed weapons license to begin with,” Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Chief of Patrol Jaime Eason recently said. “That hasn’t changed.”

Florida visitors and non-residents can also carry a concealed gun without a permit as long as they are at least 21 and a U.S. citizen.

Still, some places in Florida are by federal law off limits for people carrying a concealed gun including U.S post offices.

“Including the parking lot,” co-founder of the Firearm Firm, David Katz told the Florida Record. “

Other prohibited locations include bars, detention facilities, polling places, school district meeting places, where county and state governments meet and courthouses.

“Except that a judge may carry a concealed weapon or determine who will carry a concealed weapon in his or her courtroom,” Katz also said.