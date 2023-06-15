By

When you turn the National Police—the FBI—into attack dogs for a political Party—that reminds us of the Nazis. The Nazis called Jews the enemy of the State. Biden and friends calls white people the enemy of the State. The Nazis used the media and corrupt corporations to divide the nation. The Nazis used schools to indoctrinate children—with only one point of view allowed. Democrats use the schools to indoctrinate children, with only one point of view allowed. Is the American government run by Nazis or is it a Banana Republic?

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“1. Big corporations collaborated with the Nazis and now with big business collaborates with the Democrats.

Far-left concerns such as Ben & Jerry’s, Starbucks, Nike, Ford, Kohl’s, Pfizer, Gillette, PayPal and most prominently Target are pushing leftist dogma. They are collaborating with the Democrat party just as many corporations – Volkswagen, Hugo Boss, and IBM (That’s a story all by itself) collaborated with the National Socialist Workers’ (Nazi) Party.”

We need to understand the enemy.

Four More Startling and Uncomfortable Ways Today’s Leftists Emulate the Nazis

By D. Parker, American Thinker, 6.13.23 https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2023/06/four_more_startling_and_uncomfortable_ways_todays_leftists_emulate_the_nazis_.html

There is something very troubling going on. First, we noted Eight Startling and Uncomfortable Ways the Democrat Party Emulates the Nazi Party. Then, we added 8 more for a total of 16 disturbing similarities between the two parties. But there are a lot more, with new examples springing up every day and they go beyond just the party to encompass the American left.

We’re doing a shorter list today to properly detail each one of these commonalities.

It’s almost a relief to be able to dismiss some actions by the fascist far left that don’t fit the criteria for the discussion, since there are so many others piling up. Unfortunately, it’s also very distressing that much of what they are doing is in commonality with their ideological comrades of the National Socialist Workers’ (Nazi) Party.

This list also shows how one of the main pillars of the left’s big lie falls apart under logical analysis.

1. Big corporations collaborated with the Nazis and now with big business collaborates with the Democrats.

Far-left concerns such as Ben & Jerry’s, Starbucks, Nike, Ford, Kohl’s, Pfizer, Gillette, PayPal and most prominently Target are pushing leftist dogma. They are collaborating with the Democrat party just as many corporations – Volkswagen, Hugo Boss, and IBM (That’s a story all by itself) collaborated with the National Socialist Workers’ (Nazi) Party.

The egregious actions of far-left corporations like Target and many others absolutely destroy one of the authoritarians’ big lies about the pro-freedom right. People imbued with the precepts of individual liberty and limited government supposedly are somehow connected to totalitarian collectivist groups displaying the exact opposite of those values. Since the pro-freedom right favors economic liberty and free enterprise, we’re closely tied to business. The vague leftist ‘logic’ is that this means that a government set with public/private partnerships is somehow ‘right wing’. So, keep this in mind whenever leftists bring up this ever-vague assertion that flies in the face of facts. But then again, the fascist far left has never let logic and common sense get in the way of a good lie.

2. Democrats and Nazis have a very disturbing affinity for guillotines.

This is one of those strange and very disturbing commonalities between the Democrat and Nazi parties. Guillotines are ‘featured’ in many an image and references from the fascist far left, “Homophobe Headrest.” On jewelry and T-shirts that were sold at Target.

The lefties also enjoy setting up ‘faux’ versions of them as threats at protests. This follows in line with the fact that the Nazis slaughtered 16,000 people by guillotine. Including 21-year-old Sophie Scholl of the White Rose in resistance to Hitler, and an American resistance leader executed on Hitler’s Orders.

Leftists love to hurl the ‘noose’ hate crime accusation just about any time someone ties a knot in a piece of rope. Parenthetically speaking, we noticed a loop in an overhead door pull the other day at a commercial garage, there isn’t much to them and they are everywhere. Compare to the extensive material and construction requirements to even build a fake Guillotine; there are many pieces and parts that have to be cut to size, pre-assembled for fit, and then disassembled, transported, and reassembled on site to threaten its intended victims.

And yet, all we hear about are ‘hate crimes’ involving cordage allegedly tied in certain ways, but never about the extensive effort to set up a faux Guillotine. Why isn’t that a ‘Hate crime’?

3. Democrats and Nazis also follow the far-left’s fascination with skulls.

Following along the fascist far-left fascination with guillotines and satanism in Target merchandise, they also seem to have a strange affinity for skulls. Granted, this is seen in other areas, but for the far left, as with their affinity for guillotines, there is an implicit threat attached to these images.

We see this in the items that were sold at Target and in the ‘Death’s head’ decoration of the Schutzstaffel (SS) that ran the concentration camps. At least it made for a great way of mocking them in a very amusing Mitchell and Webb comedy sketch entitled: Are we the baddies? Something leftists should always be asking themselves.

4. Demonic or Democratic? The fascist far left and the occult

Let’s start with the satanic items that were sold by Target and that people can arbitrarily determine their sex or gender by acting as their own Deity. Even though some sources of the nation’s socialist media tried to play a little shell game in ‘debunking’ one story to discredit any others on the subject. The fact-checkers to the stars themselves had to sadly admit, it was all true:

Snopes: Did Target Partner with Designer Whose Work Includes Satanic Imagery? Of course, they give up the game with the sub-headline quotation:

“For me,” the designer wrote on Instagram, “Satan is hope, compassion, equality, and love.”

Further on in the ‘fact-check’:

It is true that Target had partnered with, and briefly sold, three items designed by Abprallen. The designer announced the partnership on Instagram on May 9, 2023. “I can now proudly announce that you can buy Abprallen in US Targets!” the designer posted. “Part one of the range includes a messenger bag, a tote, and a sweatshirt!”

The site had the integrity to rate the claim as True.

Another story entitled: Target falsely claimed to sell Satan-themed items referred to the same items and posted an image of them with a red ‘X’ drawn through it to make sure you get the wrong idea. Later on, we got the full story:

The retail giant pulled the merchandise as social media users described Abprallen as “Satanic,” referencing his posts and designs that feature occult or devil-like imagery.

So, they sold the stuff at one time, but now that they don’t, the story is somehow ‘false.’ Don’t you love how leftists play with the language to say whatever they want?

We referred to some of the other items on guillotines and skulls, but there are more in the archives because the internet is forever.

Then there is this little footnote to a story on a Seattle Far-Left Reverend Training Tennessee Students to Protest Gun Control

Reverend Osagyefo Sekou is an avowed Antifa supporter who making up his own Bible verses:

“I head a voice from Heaven sayeth #DefundThePolice so they shalt be abolished from the Earth.” – 1 Minneapolis 1:1 (New Standard #Antifa Version),”

Now, some may quibble on the direct parallels between demonic Democratics and National Socialist Workers’ (Nazi) Party, but does the form matter when you’re talking about evil?

This doesn’t even start on many of the other commonalities that are currently cropping up, but we’ll try to document those as well so maybe at some point the fascist far left’s biggest lie will finally be exposed to everyone.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.