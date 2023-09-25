By

George Gascon LOVES crime. He supports no cash bail, no death penalty, making felonies into misdemeanors and looking the other way when criminals are caught. He could have had $2 million to fight smash and grab and other retail stores crimes—instead refusing to take the 2 million—and allow criminals the freedom to steal.

“When one of Roozbeh Farahanipour’s Los Angeles restaurants was burglarized overnight three weeks ago, he followed the proper protocol of cooperating with two law enforcement officers and the private security he employs.

But a few days after receiving a police report about the incident, the City of Los Angeles sent him a ticket citing him for a false alarm and a subsequent ticket for not having an alarm permit. In fact, Farahanipour, who is CEO of the West Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce, does have an alarm permit.

“The city said I can dispute it but that takes time,” he said. “I would rather spend my time showing the media how the city of Los Angeles is corrupt. My restaurants got burglarized four times in the last year. I am a victim. My restaurant was a victim.”

This shows the corruption of Los Angeles. Now you know why I call it a war zone.

Gascón Under Fire for Missing Out on $2 Million Organized Retail Theft Grant

Orange County Lawyers, 9/18/23 https://www.orangecountylawyers.com/news/gascon-under-fire-missing-2-million-organized-retail-theft-grant/

Because of these experiences, Farahanipour doesn’t foresee a state-proposed infusion of some $23 million to 41 sheriffs’ and police departments, as well as one probation department, making a difference in retail crime.

Los Angeles and Orange County are among those on the list poised to receive funds, according to a press release.

“I love the people in blue uniforms and always support them regardless of their management,” Farahanipour told OrangeCountyLawyers.com. “The police can arrest a criminal, hand them over to Gascón in the morning, and two hours later after a hot shower, and some hot food, they are back on the street.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) told OrangeCountyLawyers.com in a statement that it will use the funds to create a fully staffed and equipped investigative unit with the ability to specifically focus on organized retail theft, cargo theft, and automobile/automobile accessory theft with an innovative and judicious approach.

“The goal of the LASD is to reduce and prevent these types of crimes within our policing areas, and to improve the quality of life for the residents and businesses we serve,” the email said.

George Gascon is the current Los Angeles District Attorney who survived two recall attempts since he was elected in November 2020. He is under fire for missing out on funds being issued by the Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC).

As part of the Organized Retail Theft Vertical Prosecution Grant Program, 13 district attorney offices will receive $2 million grant. The Orange County district attorney is among the offices slated to receive the funding.

However, a state-issued press release shows Gascón’s office is not on the list of grant recipients or applicants.

Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office Fails to Apply for $2 Million Grant to Prosecute Organized Retail Theft

“All Gascón needed to do was apply for the grant,” said Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Eric Siddall. “He didn’t. This is the result of Gascón removing people with significant grant writing experience because they are not political loyalists. I do not expect this to change.”

Siddall is assigned to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office Crimes Against Peace Officers Division and works as a Special Assistant United States Attorney for the Central District of California. He is also gunning to unseat Gascón as district attorney in the upcoming March 5, 2024, election (EricForDA.com).

“The $2 million could have funded several positions to combat organized retail theft,” Siddall told OrangeCountyLawyers.com.

The LA County DA’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.