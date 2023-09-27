By

If you oppose pornography in the classroom, the authors will not like you.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“On Saturday Yahoo News published an interview featuring Gino, an author behind a host of queer fiction books intended for elementary school-aged children (including one that topped the “most banned” list multiple years in a row thanks to its pornographic “trans” content), and we learned that he really does not like parents who prevent their children from accessing his smut. In his own words,

“Parental rights really anger me, because what about human rights? People who are under 18 are human….”

(Cue, the “sex is a human right” pitch next.)

The book’s content includes: prepubescent children looking at dirty magazines in the bathroom; hormone drugs and mutilation surgeries; erasing browser history to keep internet searches hidden from parents;”

I left out the pornography in this book—seriously, this is Hugh Hefner adult porn quality. Yet if parents oppose this, they are yelled at.

Gender-dysphoric author behind a ‘most banned’ novel unleashes on parents who don’t allow him to sexualize their children

SAMSUNG CAMERA PICTURES

By Olivia Murray, American Thinker, 9/25/23 https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2023/09/genderdysphoric_author_behind_a_most_banned_novel_unleashes_on_parents_who_dont_allow_him_to_sexualize_their_children.html

If you’re a man who chooses to look like Alex Gino, red flag.

On Saturday Yahoo News published an interview featuring Gino, an author behind a host of queer fiction books intended for elementary school-aged children (including one that topped the “most banned” list multiple years in a row thanks to its pornographic “trans” content), and we learned that he really does not like parents who prevent their children from accessing his smut. In his own words,

“Parental rights really anger me, because what about human rights? People who are under 18 are human….”

(Cue, the “sex is a human right” pitch next.)

The book’s content includes: prepubescent children looking at dirty magazines in the bathroom; hormone drugs and mutilation surgeries; erasing browser history to keep internet searches hidden from parents; and lines like “She [a boy] immersed her body in the in the warm water and tried not to think about what was between her legs, but there it was, bobbing in front of her” referencing genitalia, and “what she [a boy] has between her legs was nobody’s business but hers and her boyfriend” again, referencing genitalia and homosexual relations.

When asked why he thought his book was a target of concerned parents, Gino said this:

I think it is fear that looks like anger.

…

Adults are not great at knowing what’s in the world. Kids are great at it.

…

Many adults feel like they have already learned who should be in the world, and if someone goes against their notion of that, they are somehow immoral. And there’s a particular panic about showing that or immorality to young people. And I think their goal is for their children not to live in the real world. Their goal is to shield their children from the reality of other people and the reality of themselves. And I think that goal is extremely harmful.

No, “many adults” don’t “feel” that grown men fetishizing and sexualizing children is an abomination, we know it, and efforts to do so are completely depraved, and yes, immoral.

And, as one of those adults, I can confirm that yes, my goal is absolutely to shield my children and any others from grooming perverts somehow getting a pass because they’ve found a haven as a “queer” author. Gino also says this:

[T]he book existing is progress, and of course there is pushback to progress. The fact that there is more pushback is a sign that there is more progress.

News flash, the pushback isn’t a sign of “progress” it’s a simple response to fetish pornography—that’s what this is for someone like Gino—using children as the characters, to market to children.

“Parental rights really anger me” says the childless pervert writing queer books for kids—imagine that.