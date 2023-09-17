Girl Scouts, Diversity, and Promoters of Hate

By

This is what you need to know about the Girl Scouts. When you donate to them or buy their cookies, this is what you are financing, an ideology of hate:

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“At GSNorCal, we are part of a movement to build equity, inclusion, diversity, and belonging. We work to end all forms of oppression. As a leader, that means I…

DISCOVER myself in a racist and unjust world

I understand our world was built on structural racism. I recognize there are intersections between racism and all forms of oppression. I acknowledge that white people benefit from unearned privileges based on skin color. I honor the legacy of Freedom Fighters who came before me. I learn key terms to empower myself as a student of social justice.

This appears to be a mental illness—do you want your daughter around such sickness? Want them taught hatred and bigotry? That is the Girls Scouts of 2023. Sicko’s.

Girl Scouts, Diversity, and Sodomite Patches

BY MILT HARRIS, PJ Media, 9/14/23 https://pjmedia.com/columns/miltharris/2023/09/14/girl-scouts-diversity-and-sodomite-patches-n1727121#google_vignette

I stopped buying Girl Scout cookies several years ago when they began their trip to wokeville by supporting abortion, Planned Parenthood-style sexual education, and other LGBTQ agendas. I felt the same way when a few years back the Salvation Army called on Christians to “lament, repent, and apologize for racism.”

Now I walk unapologetically passed all of those card tables loaded with Thin Mints, and I am guilt-free during the holidays as I breeze past the bell-ringing liberals. Besides, only a fraction of the money stuffed into those kettles actually goes toward helping anyone.

A few months ago, I wrote a column on the moral decay of the Girl Scouts. That column was triggered when the Girl Scouts of Northern California (GSNORCAL.ORG) sent out their Camp Culture Code and many parents were shocked by it.

The Code is broken up into six Sections with either subgroups of instructions or Q&A segments for clarification under each. For the sake of this column, I’m only going to include section 5,”Racial and Ethnic Diversity,” which I found to be the most offensive:

How does GSNorCal practice anti-racism?

GSNorCal strives to promote equity by centering our attention on our Black people, Indigenous people, and People of Color-identified (BIPOC) community members who are furthest from racial justice. Girl Scouts can be catalysts for change, promoting equitable outcomes for all members as they strive to make the world a better place. This is outlined in GSNorCal’s Culture Code for Equity and Belonging.

The ongoing violence that is occurring against countless BIPOC reaffirms that racism is not a thing of the past. GSNorCal has made a continued commitment to becoming an antiracist organization. Antiracism is the practice of proactively working towards dismantling racist views, cultures, and systemic practices that have historically oppressed, and continue to prevent BIPOC from participating, prospering, and reaching their full potential in our society. Systemic racism affects everyone, including our campers, and requires care and commitment to dismantle.

What are GSNorCal’s practices for equity, inclusion, and belonging?

At GSNorCal, we are part of a movement to build equity, inclusion, diversity, and belonging. We work to end all forms of oppression. As a leader, that means I…

DISCOVER myself in a racist and unjust world

I understand our world was built on structural racism.

I recognize there are intersections between racism and all forms of oppression.

I acknowledge that white people benefit from unearned privileges based on skin color.

I honor the legacy of Freedom Fighters who came before me.

I learn key terms to empower myself as a student of social justice.

CONNECT with my heart wide-open

I value relationships with people who are different from me. I know hurting hurts, even if I didn’t mean to do it. I believe you if you tell me you’ve been harmed. I can tolerate feeling uncomfortable while I learn. I take the risk and have courageous conversations.

TAKE ACTION to make the world better for all people.

I center and nurture the leadership of people of color. I listen and take in feedback as a gift I speak up about racism and all forms of oppression. I work to change policies to be racially equitable. I take responsibility for things I say and do.

Obviously, I was never a Girl Scout, but this is clearly not the same organization as in decades past. Could you ever have imagined that something that used to be as wholesome as the Girl Scouts would fill our children’s heads with this much division, hatred, and lies? They are literally attempting to brainwash kids. If you are white, they are teaching your child to feel guilt, grief, and shame, and that your heritage is corrupt.

Now, an organization called One Million Moms has exposed another, even lower rung on the Girl Scouts’ moral ladder. This is a quote from the Girl Scouts website:

The Girl Scout LGBTQ+ Pride Month Celebration Fun Patch is designed for Girl Scouts of all levels and their leaders to honor LGBTQ+ history, celebrate their diverse cultures and identities of LGBTQ+ people, and acknowledge the many contributions that the LGBTQ+ community has made and continues to make across our nation. Girls and leaders have plenty of activities to choose from to earn this fun patch and we encourage Girl Scouts of all identities to participate.

In order to earn the patch, the following must be accomplished:

Sketch a portrait of a member of the LGBTQ+ community who you admire.

Make a LGBTQ+ music playlist.

Create art that celebrates how families come in all kinds.

Participate in No Name-Calling Week, which is sponsored by the Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network (GLSEN).

Attend an LGBTQ+ Pride celebration.

One Million Moms also pointed out that only approximately 15% of the money from cookie sales goes to the local troop. The remainder is taken by the national Girl Scouts of the USA organization.

Unfortunately, scouting for both girls and boys no longer represents strong moral values. The left destroys everything it touches, and its agenda is to touch everything. My children are grown, but if I had a child in scouting, I would immediately remove them. These organizations can’t hurt what they can’t see: don’t let them near your children.