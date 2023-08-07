Grimes: Climate Change Hysterics Claim July was the Earth’s Hottest Month Ever

By

Science is no longer a "science"—it has become ab ideological effort by radicals to create an authoritarian world. Just look at the deaths caused y the unscientific, politically motivated Fascist Fauci. Now the wack jobs like Greta Thunberg and Al Gore are crying about a hot summer. Science and facts have no bearing on their statements meant to control you and make them money.

“The Bee reports Meteorologist Kate Forrest with the National Weather Service said July 2023 was the 14th hottest July on record with an average temperature of 77.4 degrees.

NO! Not 77.4 degrees! That’s deadly… comfortable. And a lot of the state’s agriculture loves 77 degrees. Notably, June 2023 in the Sacramento region was one of the mildest, most beautiful months I can remember.

As the Globe recently reported:

In July 1973, Sacramento’s hottest day was 107 degrees.

Yes it is hot—but start telling the truth.

Climate Change Hysterics Claim July was the Earth’s Hottest Month Ever

Who is funding this propaganda?

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 8/6/23 https://californiaglobe.com/articles/climate-change-hysterics-claim-july-was-the-earths-hottest-month-ever/

The Sacramento Bee is reporting “July was Earth’s hottest month ever.”

At the same time the California media and weather forecasters are breathlessly talking about the “hottest July ever,” excitedly awaiting more “extreme heat waves,” telling people to avoid going outside, stay inside air conditioned homes, and order food in, a federal District Court Judge issued a temporary restraining order against the City of Sacramento, stopping them from clearing homeless camps, leaving them on the streets.

You are told to stay indoors where it is safe and cool, away from the “extreme heat” temperatures (most of us just call this “Summer” in Sacramento), but Sacramento’s Homeless Union applied for and got a Judge to order the homeless to remain right where they are – outdoors, living on the streets in flimsy tents in the “extreme heat” temperatures.

So which is is – dangerous heat, or not?

The Bee continues: “The hottest three weeks on record. The hottest three days on record. The hottest ocean temperatures for this time of year. That all happened to the Earth during one single month in July.”

Where is the Bee getting this information, and how does it apply to Northern California, which is actually experiencing a rather mild summer?

They went straight to the top of the propaganda heap:

According to a statement from the World Meteorological Organization, July was the hottest month ever recorded across the globe — from heatwaves that baked portions of Northern California, Asia and Europe to the wildfires that burned Canada and Greece.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is an agency of the United Nations.

It’s been a “cruel” and “disastrous” summer, said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. Less than a month before, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) declared June 2023 the hottest June on record.

In June, a UC Berkeley/LA Times Poll claimed “Californians Fear Worsening Weather Swings Due to Climate Change.” In fact, the Los Angeles Times claimed, “Nearly 70% of registered voters say they expect that volatile fluctuations between severe drought and periods of heavy rain and snow — what some call weather whiplash — will become more common in the future due to climate change, according to a new UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times.”

The poll was released as justification for the state to enforce its water conservation policies and programs for residential, commercial and agricultural water users in the coming years, rather than on environmental users, which use 50% of the state’s water.

First the facts about very different climate regions in California:

Sacramento has a Mediterranean climate with dry hot summers and mild winters. The Sacramento region is covered by approximately 75 percent of grasslands, more than 20 percent crops, and about two percent forest land. Average Sacramento temperatures swing from a low of 38 degrees in January, to a high of nearly 100 degrees in July, and most summers reach days of triple digit heat.

San Francisco occupies the tip of a peninsula halfway up the coast of Northern California, surrounded on three sides by bodies of water.

While Sacramento is arid, dry and flat, San Francisco is laid out in a grid over more than 40 hills, which causes wide variations in temperature and sky conditions in different places in the area. San Francisco’s average temperature swing is significantly less dramatic than Sacramento, from a low of approximately 55 degrees, to an average high of just 65 degrees.

Of course San Francisco residents use less water than Sacramento Valley residents.

While the weather in the Southern California region is usually mild, especially in the winter, and dry, with rainfall ranging from moderate in the coastal regions to almost none at all in the desert, parts are often hot, dry and windy. The Southern California Coast enjoys warmer Mediterranean temperatures.

The Highest Temperatures in Sacramento in 1973 were also pretty typical:

The highest temperature recorded in Sacramento, California in 1983 was 104 °F which happened 3 different times.

The highest temperature recorded in Sacramento, California in 1993 was 106 °F which happened on Aug 1.

The highest temperature recorded in Sacramento, California in 2003 was 105 °F which happened 3 different times.

The highest temperature recorded in Sacramento, California in 2013 was 109 °F which happened on Jul 4.

You can see that summer days in Northern California are traditionally hot – and if it is “extreme heat,” we are used to it. It is normal. We just say “it’s hot.”

But the bigger problem is the mask-wearing climate hysterics at The Sacramento Bee and other media propagandists who take their marching orders from the UN Climate propagandists and report it as news.

Interestingly, the San Diego Union Tribune just reported “July was the ninth straight month of below-average temperatures in San Diego.”

The National Weather Service reports only a “moderate heat risk” for the Sacramento region, Saturday August 5 to Monday August 7, 2023.

The Bee also claims “Meteorologists forecast that the remainder of the summer and the beginning of fall will bring above-normal temperatures to California. According to NOAA, there’s between 33% and 50% chance weather in California will lean above normal for this time of year. Outlooks show “equal” chances of above-normal, near-normal or below-normal rainfall for August and September.”

Notice that there is no category for “normal” seasonal temperatures. California is in the least “leaning above” normal category, which should just say “normal.”

This is Climate Change propaganda.

The tone and tenor of the Bee’s reporting, and nearly every other legacy media outfit is doom and gloom, and a disastrous climate predicament, when in fact, we are experiencing some really normal temperatures. Parts of the world may be experiencing hotter-than-usual temps – it happens every year. And some summers in California can be really hot.

The Weather Channel admits “Summer can be a time of scorching heat across the U.S.” They have an interesting map showing the years of warmest summer average mean temperatures:

The Weather Channel Warmest Summer average. (Photo: weather.com)

The claim that “July 2023 is set to be the hottest month on record” came straight from the United Nations, and now media outlets which formerly reported the news are leading with this propaganda.

For what purposes? Control. They are working overtime to convince everyone that there is a Climate Crisis worthy of another pandemic-level response – lockdowns, confinement, business closures, loss of rights and freedoms.

World Meteorological Organization of the UN. (Photo: https://public.wmo.int/en/media/press-release/july-2023-set-be-hottest-month-record)

The Bee reported: “In Sacramento, temperatures will steadily increase throughout the weekend until the area reaches a high near 105 degrees on Sunday. The area is forecast to exit triple-digit conditions on Tuesday with a high near 89 degrees.”

Oh heavens. According to the National Weather Service, this is “moderate.”